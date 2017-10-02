Country(s)
Industry News
PicPocket Labs adds sports marketing expertise to its Board of Advisors
Company announces appointment of Ken Troupe, Twitter sports personality @KTsportsmarketing and on-line commentator for #social4tixsales, to its Board of Advisors.
"It used to be that going to the ballpark meant taking a short break from all of life's distractions and focusing on a win for the home-team. But these days, you can't help but find attendees glued to their mobile phones - Tweeting, Instagramming and posting photo after photo to their Facebook feed to an audience sitting at home that measures a thousand times larger than the number of gameday tickets sold," explains Wolfram Gauglitz, CEO, PicPocket Labs. "For that very reason, fan engagement via digital/social media - touching all the 'away' fans from around the world - is top-of-mind with venues, the leagues, teams and owners."
"Between sponsorship, merchandising and targeted advertising opportunities, stadiums and ballparks have become the next retail storefront. Yet somehow the organizations who've invested billions of dollars building sky boxes and retractable roofs, and hundreds of millions on player salaries every year, have taken a back seat to Silicon Valley when it came to leveraging their digital real-estate,"
"Having spent my entire career in sports business and digital marketing, I have a unique understanding of how best to engage with fans in a way that drives revenue and share-of-voice for the leagues," adds Ken Troupe. "PicPocket's geofencing and ghosting™ technologies can play a key role in fan engagement at every level - from youth to college to pro. Their eventsharing™
"As a graduate of Ohio University's Masters in Sports Administration program and as someone with twenty+ years of experience in the field, Ken has a solid understanding of what matters to every segment and layer of the sports marketing world," says Gauglitz. "We're thrilled to have his help in developing strategies to reach custom, audience segments in a way that drives value for stakeholders across the board."
About
Ken Troupe has a Bachelors in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and a Masters in Sports Administration from Ohio University. He spent a majority of his career wcj working on the ticket sales side of the business with the Houston Astros, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers and Phoenix Coyotes and launched/managed a successful consulting business working with the Atlanta Braves, Sky Blue FC, NY Giants, Turnstyles Ticketing, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Coyotes. Ken was an early adopter of social media as it relates to social-selling strategies in the sports market and currently serves as the Senior Director of Business Development for PCG SportsDesk - a full-service, independent firm focused on partnership sales, innovation and digital strategy to maximize scale, solve business problems and directly grow revenue and outreach for some of the world's most prominent sports, entertainment and municipal brands.
PicPocket, Inc. is a big-content platform with offices in Austin and Dallas, TX. The company is an early pioneer in geofencing-based curation and event-driven, mobile advertising. Please Follow us on Twitter and Facebook: @PicPocketLabs/@
