One Fur All Pet House Candles Seeking Rescues for a Special Labor Day Fundraiser!
Calling all rescues! One Fur All, creators of made in the USA, 100% Natural Soy Pet House Candles, is launching a special fundraiser this Labor Day.
"As volunteers, adopters, and donors to numerous rescue groups, the One Fur All team are advocates of rescue organizations,"
For non-profit animal rescues across the country, fundraising is essential for long-term survival. Between food, veterinary expenses and countless supplies, there's no doubt that running a rescue or humane group is expensive. One Fur All wants to give back in this unique partnership in order to share the many benefits of their natural soy-based pet house candles with pet owners, all while helping rescues in need.
How The One Fur All Rescue Fundraiser Program Works: Participating rescues will be issued a unique referral link to the One Fur All website. At the end of the fundraising period (September 19th), One Fur All will send the rescue a check based on the total number of Pet House Candles sold on their site using the corresponding referral link.All the participating rescues have to do is promote the fundraiser to its volunteers, adopters, supporters and fans on social media outlets, e-mail campaigns, etc.
One Fur All and Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) partnered up on two different occasions through the Rescue Fundraiser Program, and had much success in doing so. Headquartered in Massachusetts, this wonderful organization is an all-bread rescue group comprised of volunteers from all over New England. During the two-week campaign, $240 was raised for GDRNE, which was enough to transport a dog out of a dangerous situation in an overcrowded shelter and have him neutered. Learn more about GDRNE at: https://www.gdrne.com/
"We are very grateful to have been able to participate in a fundraiser with One Fur All twice," states Ti, an eight year volunteer and Fundraising Coordinator at GDRNE, "While there was no specific animal that the funds went directly to, we do have lots going and the money raised went to good use. We just recently adopted out our 10,000th dog, and none of this would be possible without partnerships like your that have helped us raise the funds to help these dogs!"
If you are involved with or know of a rescue that is looking to raise money, please contact One Fur All to sign up or to get more information. They are limited to the number of rescues that they can accommodate each month, so please contact One Fur All right away to get on the schedule. Phone: 954-361-5255 or Email: info@onefurallpets.com (mailto:info@
About One Fur All: As much as we love our pets, they often add unwanted odors in our living space that can be difficult to control. There are various pet odor elimination products available on the market; however, One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All of their products are made in the USA, pleasantly attractive, long lasting and satisfaction guaranteed.
Although scented candles seem safe, they often contain harmful chemicals and dyes that are considered just as dangerous as second-hand smoke, according to a study conducted by Dr. Amid Hamidi from the University of South Carolina. One Fur All Candles and Wax Melts are crafted with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and contain absolutely no paraffin/petroleum by-products. In fact, the entire One Fur All product line is completely non-toxic and allergen free. In addition, every product includes their proprietary blend of essential oils.
Pet House Candles are attractive and can be used as a decorative piece in the home. There's no need to hide them out of sight. Pet House Candles have become an incredibly popular home accessory and gift item for pet-owners and non-pet owners alike. Be sure to reuse your Pet House Candle jar, too! Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com/
