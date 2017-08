One Fur All Pet House Candles Seeking Rescues for a Special Labor Day Fundraiser!

Calling all rescues! One Fur All, creators of made in the USA, 100% Natural Soy Pet House Candles, is launching a special fundraiser this Labor Day.

One Fur All

Contact

Dana Humphrey

***@gmail.com Dana Humphrey

End

-- One Fur All's Rescue Fundraiser Program is looking to team up with forty non-profit (501c3) no-kill rescues to help raise greatly needed funds. One Fur All will donate to participating rescues 20% of the sales price of every Pet House Candle sold through their website (www.onefurallpets.com). This special will run for two weeks, kicking off Tuesday, September 5and ending Tuesday, September 19"As volunteers, adopters, and donors to numerous rescue groups, the One Fur All team are advocates of rescue organizations,"expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "As a result, we have created our Rescue Fundraiser Program. We can't wait to see what this campaign has in store for us!"For non-profit animal rescues across the country, fundraising is essential for long-term survival. Between food, veterinary expenses and countless supplies, there's no doubt that running a rescue or humane group is expensive. One Fur All wants to give back in this unique partnership in order to share the many benefits of their natural soy-based pet house candles with pet owners, all while helping rescues in need.Participating rescues will be issued a unique referral link to the One Fur All website. At the end of the fundraising period (September 19th), One Fur All will send the rescue a check based on the total number of Pet House Candles sold on their site using the corresponding referral link.All the participating rescues have to do is promote the fundraiser to its volunteers, adopters, supporters and fans on social media outlets, e-mail campaigns, etc.One Fur All and Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) partnered up on two different occasions through the Rescue Fundraiser Program, and had much success in doing so. Headquartered in Massachusetts, this wonderful organization is an all-bread rescue group comprised of volunteers from all over New England. During the two-week campaign, $240 was raised for GDRNE, which was enough to transport a dog out of a dangerous situation in an overcrowded shelter and have him neutered. Learn more about GDRNE at: https://www.gdrne.com/ "We are very grateful to have been able to participate in a fundraiser with One Fur All twice," states Ti, an eight year volunteer and Fundraising Coordinator at GDRNE, "While there was no specific animal that the funds went directly to, we do have lots going and the money raised went to good use. We just recently adopted out our 10,000dog, and none of this would be possible without partnerships like your that have helped us raise the funds to help these dogs!"As much as we love our pets, they often add unwanted odors in our living space that can be difficult to control. There are various pet odor elimination products available on the market; however, One Fur All has created a unique line of candles, wax melts, room freshening sprays and car fresheners that contain an effective odor neutralizer to create the freshest environment. All of their products are made in the USA, pleasantly attractive, long lasting and satisfaction guaranteed.Although scented candles seem safe, they often contain harmful chemicals and dyes that are considered just as dangerous as second-hand smoke, according to a study conducted by Dr. Amid Hamidi from the University of South Carolina. One Fur All Candles and Wax Melts are crafted with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and contain absolutely no paraffin/petroleum by-products. In fact, the entire One Fur All product line is completely non-toxic and allergen free. In addition, every product includes their proprietary blend of essential oils.Pet House Candles are attractive and can be used as a decorative piece in the home. There's no need to hide them out of sight. Pet House Candles have become an incredibly popular home accessory and gift item for pet-owners and non-pet owners alike. Be sure to reuse your Pet House Candle jar, too! Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneFurAll.Twitter: @OneFurAllPetsPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/onefurall/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onefurallpets/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XscxXf0E3Pc&feature=youtu.be