PODS® of Houston Offers Back-to-School Packing & Moving Tips for College Students

Moving and storage company offers moving tips for college students and families

-- That bittersweet time of year is back again as parents and college students begin to prepare for game day – also known as college move-in day. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, approximately 20.5 million students are expected to attend American colleges and universities this year (https://goo.gl/yx9sCq). Whether your college is down the street or across the country, choosing PODS® of Houston as your moving & storage company can help ease the milestone stress.Moving to college is an exciting time; don't wait until the last minute to pack and buy needed school supplies. Instead, do make a list of moving necessitiesand begin the packing process as soon as possible. A PODS container can be packed at your home in your time constraints, and moved directly to your student's dorm.Begin packing by separating the essentials versus the non-essentials. College dorms are small so it's important to weed out any unnecessary items ahead of time and consolidate items that will be moved. A PODS container can be stored over the summer in a PODS climate controlled warehouse, where the container can also be shared by friends and family for easy summer storage.PODS boxes and moving equipment will help get a majority of the work done – but small spaces in-between boxes can be used. Trash bags can easily fit in awkward spaces in-between PODS boxes.Invest in a tool kit; you never know what might need to get fixed up around the dorm. Tool kits provide much needed assistance in assembling furniture, hanging wall art, and are simply handy to have around.Moving to college can be stressful, but it can also be exciting. Let PODS professional, friendly and certified drivers do the driving for you. From moving and storing your college bound possessions, PODS is an innovative way to make the process easier."No parent is ever really ready for their child to go off to college," says Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS® of Houston. "PODS can help parents move in their students with ease and help safely and securely store the items they won't be needing in the meantime."For more information about renting a PODS container or ordering moving supplies, visit www.pods.com ® ofPODS® Houston is one of the largest independently-owned franchises of PODS Enterprises, LLC in the country and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Houston area. PODS® Houston is locally owned and operated and began serving Houston-area residents in 2003.Each year, PODS® Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA, Operation Stocking Stuffer and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS® Houston partners with annually.PODS®is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.