Technicolor's Jim Brake Explores Mid-Tier Service Provider Wi-Fi Strategies "To meet growing expectations and keep their customers happy, operators are deploying gateways with the latest Wi-Fi technology and other devices to improve Wi-Fi performance, such as those offered by the 802.11ac standard." Jim Brake, Technicolor ATLANTA - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The last, vital link in consumer broadband services today is almost always Wi-Fi. With more wireless devices being used in the home, Wi-Fi connectivity is coming under increasing stress, creating frustration for consumers, and in-bound call center calls for network service providers (NSPs), says Jim Brake, Senior Vice President for small- to mid-sized markets at Technicolor Connected Home, North America, in a recent podcast for journalists.



NSPs are feeling the pain from customer complaints resulting from Wi-Fi problems, but Technicolor is offering them new tools to deal with these.



"Market analysts report an over 40 percent increase in data speeds coming into the home year-over-year," he says. "The expectation of the customer is that their wireless experience should at least mirror the data speed coming into the home via broadband connections offered by their operator. They expect seamless use of services on their smartphones, on their computers and on their other wireless devices."



To meet these expectations and keep their customers happy, operators are deploying gateways with the latest Wi-Fi technology and other devices to improve Wi-Fi performance, such as those offered by the 802.11ac standard.



"All of them are looking at introducing state-of-the art in Wi-Fi. Also, because customers expect to get a good experience no matter where they are in their home, another trend that we are seeing is for what we call extenders. These are small devices that may sit in more remote parts of the house, or even out in adjunct areas of the property. They extend the coverage beyond the central gateway to areas that might not otherwise be served by the signal from the main gateway."



According to Brake, 80 percent of service providers that responded to a Wireless Broadband Alliance survey said they were planning to migrate to the next generation of Wi-Fi specifically to improve the user experience and to reduce customer churn.



Technicolor, is not only responding to this demand with a range of gateways and extenders incorporating the latest Wi-Fi technologies, but is going further with technologies that enable services providers to monitor the performance of consumer Wi-Fi.



"The capabilities of our Wi-Fi Doctor and Wi-Fi Conductor offerings enable NSPs to get a diagnosis of interference, of signal blockage, and provide information to the operator so they can understand a problem and provide remedies for the consumer. This can often happen before the end subscriber even realizes there is a problem," he says.



"With all these tools, we have a major opportunity to help operators improve the user experience and help them minimize the operational expense of ever increasing customer expectations."



