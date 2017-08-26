 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Bothell

Local author Margaret Turcott will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Listed Under

SEATTLE - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Bothell

Local author Margaret Turcott will be available to sign copies of book

The river community of Bothell began with the arrival of Columbus Greenleaf and George Wilson in 1870. They staked claims along the Sammamish River after navigating from Seattle across Lake Washington and then east along the meandering Sammamish. Bothell was first a logging community, with several mills producing boards and shingles. After the forests were harvested, it became a farming community, connected to other settlements by the river and, after 1887, the railroad. In 1909, Bothell incorporated as a city after a contentious campaign. The vote was 79 to 70 in favor of becoming a city. The population of Bothell in 1910 was 599, but many lived outside the two-thirds square mile original city limits. This book tells the story of Bothell as a central hub, with distinct neighborhoods having their own personalities. Bothell's population today is almost 43,000, divided between two counties: King and Snohomish.

About the Author:

Margaret Turcott settled in Bothell in 1978 with her husband and two sons. She was a college faculty member and administrator and retired from the Washington State Community College system in 2013. Active in Bothell history for over 25 years, she has been a member of the Landmark Preservation Board and Bothell Historical Museum board.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

401 NE Northgate Way #1100

Seattle, WA 98125

When:  Saturday, August 26th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
