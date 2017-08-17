News By Tag
EthosEnergy Selects TalentGuard for Succession Planning and Performance Management
EthosEnergy drives value in business, excellent performance, alignment of individual goals and company performance; uses TalentGuard to support excellence in service delivery
As EthosEnergy continues to grow, scalable and globally responsive processes are required to meet their evolving needs. TalentGuard's applications expand the breadth and depth of EthosEnergy's talent strategies and will enable them to move away from non-automated processes.
TalentGuard was selected for their performance management expertise and to lead the development of a better, more-intuitive program.
TalentGuard CEO, Linda Ginac expressed her excitement in working with EthosEnergy. "EthosEnergy has a fantastic group of people and we are thrilled provide them with the right tools and expertise they need to achieve their talent management goals."
EthosEnergy's Global Head of HR, Matthias Piotrowicz, said "We are excited about this new project. TalentGuard's platform will not only expand our succession pool scope but support our new performance management process. Working closely with TalentGuard we aim to provide an intuitive platform that will give our employees a positive and user-friendly experience."
About TalentGuard, Inc.
TalentGuard is a global provider of competency-based talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-
Through its network of trusted integration partners, TalentGuard is seamlessly integrated with the broader HCM ecosystem including HRIS, Applicant Tracking, Compensation Management and Learning Management. For more information, visit www.talentguard.com.
About EthosEnergy:
EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction;
