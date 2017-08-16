Kieselstein-Cord announces retail expansion plans

K-C is looking forward to the launch of 4 new venues 2 US domestic 2 in Germany.

-- Kieselstein-Cord: Dateline New York; The famous multiple award winning design and contemporary art company Kieselstein-Cord was pleased to announce today that the brands exquisite designs and art works will be featured in several new domestic and foreign venues early this fall. The K-C brand will be represented in the following new venues: Morrison- Reeves Santa Fe New Mexico, KOCK in Dusseldorf Germany, Different-Fashion in Sylt and Mannheim Germany and the K-C Gallery Millbrook NY. These quality service oriented high end venues will carry carefully edited selections of Kieselstein-Cord products and artworks. The curated K-C collections will also be available to purchase from their respective websites. The selections will include leather goods, photogrphy, jewelry (fine and sport casual) and will include K-C's famous buckles and hand bags and sterling silver table top items. Kieselstein-Cord is know for it's unparalleled design and craftsmenship. K-C followers and collectors include famous entertainers, presidents, artists CEOs and people from all walks of society.Contact: office@kieselstein-cord.comWeb sites currently updating: kieselstein-cord.com kcx-gallery.com