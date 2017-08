Mats Inc. Announces the Hiring of New President and CEO

Barry Hume, President & CEO, Mats Inc.

-- Mats Inc. announced the hiring of Barry Hume as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hume previously held the position of President and CEO at Mats Inc. from 1996 until 2010 and has served as a member of the Mats Inc. Board of Advisors for the past three years. He will be responsible for leading and growing the company.Mr. Hume has over two decades of c-level management experience both at Mats Inc. and various other organizations. Prior to rejoining Mats Inc., Mr. Hume served as the Managing Director at Primal Manufacturing's Boston office, where he worked with business partners in France and China to realign global marketing strategy and grow sales. He also served as Co-founder and President of Package Concierge, Inc., a full service electronic delivery solution developed to address the escalating problem of package management in multifamily and student housing communities. He holds a Bachelors of Arts from Harvard University and a Masters of Business Administration from The Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth."We are thrilled to have Barry rejoining Mats Inc.," stated John Schiffmann, Mats Inc. Owner and Vice President of Business Development. "Barry has proven himself a knowledgeable and adept leader. My brothers and I look forward to being a part of the organization's continued expansion and development as a market maker under the astute leadership of Barry."Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com