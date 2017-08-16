News By Tag
Trimmers LLC chooses Team Tractor & Equipment to supply Caterpillar 226 Skid Steer Loader
The Skid Steer Loader will support the Company's business operations in Arizona.
Trimmers, LLC has purchased its Skid Steer Loader from Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. Trimmers has purchased a Caterpillar 226 Skid Steer Loader equipped with a Trencher, Bucket and Forks. The machine represents an important step in the Growth of Trimmers, LLC.
"We are very pleased to become a supplier to such a fine company such as Trimmers, LLC. We are looking forward to a continued, long term relationship with their entire team," said Sean Raimbeault of Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. "We are also extremely proud to supply equipment for businesses located right here in Arizona."
About Team Tractor & Equipment Corp.
Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. is a U.S. based global supplier of Heavy Equipment located in Phoenix, Arizona. Team carriies a wide range of Construction Equipment Brands for sale and rent such as Caterpillar, Deere, Komatsu, Bobcat, Kubota, Hitachi, Volvo, Kobelco, Case, Hyundai, Doosan, and many more. Our inventory includes Articulated Trucks, Backhoe Loaders, Skid Steers, Track Skid Steers, Wheel Skid Steers, Compact Track and Multi Terrain Loaders, Compactors, Diesel Generator Sets, Crawler Dozers, Excavators, Motor Graders, Off-Highway Trucks, Telehandlers, Track Loaders, Wheel Dozers, Rubber Tired Excavators, Wheel Loaders, and Wheel and Tractor-Scrapers.
Team Tractor also supplies a wide range of Agricultural Tractors and Farm Tractors including popular brands like John Deere, Kubota Tractors, New Holland, Case IH, Mahindra Tractors, Massey Ferguson, AGCO, Challenger, Kioti, LS Tractors, Yanmar, and Deutz.
With a global footprint, Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. has served over 3,900 customers in 19 countries with quality Construction, Agricultural, and Mining equipment.
The Company website is: http://www.teamtractor.com
