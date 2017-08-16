 
News By Tag
* Team Tractor, Raimbeault
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Trimmers LLC chooses Team Tractor & Equipment to supply Caterpillar 226 Skid Steer Loader

The Skid Steer Loader will support the Company's business operations in Arizona.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Team Tractor, Raimbeault

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Trimmers LLC chooses Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. to supply Caterpillar 226 Skid Steer Loader to support their operations.

Trimmers, LLC has purchased its Skid Steer Loader from Team Tractor & Equipment Corp.

Trimmers, LLC has purchased its Skid Steer Loader from Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. Trimmers has purchased a Caterpillar 226 Skid Steer Loader equipped with a Trencher, Bucket and Forks.  The machine represents an important step in the Growth of Trimmers, LLC.

"We are very pleased to become a supplier to such a fine company such as Trimmers, LLC.  We are looking forward to a continued, long term relationship with their entire team," said Sean Raimbeault of Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. "We are also extremely proud to supply equipment for businesses located right here in Arizona."

About Team Tractor & Equipment Corp.

Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. is a U.S. based global supplier of Heavy Equipment located in Phoenix, Arizona. Team carriies a wide range of Construction Equipment Brands for sale and rent such as Caterpillar, Deere, Komatsu, Bobcat, Kubota, Hitachi, Volvo, Kobelco, Case, Hyundai, Doosan, and many more. Our inventory includes Articulated Trucks, Backhoe Loaders, Skid Steers, Track Skid Steers, Wheel Skid Steers, Compact Track and Multi Terrain Loaders, Compactors, Diesel Generator Sets, Crawler Dozers, Excavators, Motor Graders, Off-Highway Trucks, Telehandlers, Track Loaders, Wheel Dozers, Rubber Tired Excavators, Wheel Loaders, and Wheel and Tractor-Scrapers.

Team Tractor also supplies a wide range of Agricultural Tractors and Farm Tractors including popular brands like John Deere, Kubota Tractors, New Holland, Case IH, Mahindra Tractors, Massey Ferguson, AGCO, Challenger, Kioti, LS Tractors, Yanmar, and Deutz.

With a global footprint, Team Tractor & Equipment Corp. has served over 3,900 customers in 19 countries with quality Construction, Agricultural, and Mining equipment.

The Company website is:  http://www.teamtractor.com

Contact
Media Relations
Team Tractor and Equipment Corp.
***@teamtractor.com
End
Source:
Email:***@teamtractor.com
Posted By:***@teamtractor.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share