IRT Announces Partnership with Nomad GCS

Tags:
* Emergency Management
* First Responders
* Command Vehicles

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

DENVER - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), a Denver-based company, is excited to announce that Nomad GCS, a premier manufacture of mobile command vehicles, will now be including IRT's Rhodium Incident Management software as a standard component on all of their command vehicles.

IRT's Rhodium™ Incident Management Suite, a cloud-based incident management tool, is utilized by public safety, education, aviation, and industrial clients in over 30 U.S. States and multiple countries. Rhodium's incident management capabilities allow incident commanders to quickly review pre-plan data, view current situation status, and document actions from a user-friendly touch screen focused interface.

Nomad offers a wide range of vehicle platforms ranging from light weight to heavy weight vehicles, tactical command units, and command and communications trailers. Nomad's vehicles can be equipped with the latest in communications systems including broadband and satellite data solutions and touch-screen monitors. By incorporating the Rhodium software on their command vehicles, Nomad is poised to present a turnkey incident management solution to end users.

"We continue to look for ways to better enable our customers' mission success," said Nomad Sales Director Ethan Petro. "We're excited to partner with IRT. Integrating their Rhodium software into our mobile command vehicles allows us to offer a turnkey solution from day one. Building a vehicle is one thing, but integrated communications and software solutions is what makes the difference When Every Minute Matters. "

"Anytime we can work with a partner to bring an end to end solution to customers, we get excited," said IRT's CEO Jarret Winkelman. "Combining the Rhodium Incident Management Suite with Nomad's connected mobile command vehicles delivers a complete incident management capability to end users in a way we have not yet seen in the industry."

About Incident Response Technologies

Incident Response Technologies, Inc., has been providing cloud-based solutions for public safety organizations since 2005.  IRT's flagship product, the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, is currently in use throughout the United States and Canada by Police, Fire, EMS, Emergency Management, Campus Security, and other organizations.   For more information on the Rhodium Incident Management Suite, visit IRT's website at www.irtsoftware.com or call (866) 260-7333 (tel:%28866%29%20260-7333).

About Nomad GCS

From its headquarters near Glacier National Park in Montana, Nomad GCS designs and builds the world's best-connected mobile operations centers. The company serves industries across the spectrum, including law enforcement, fire, public safety, military, healthcare, and more. From large mobile command centers to go-anywhere tactical vehicles, Nomad custom-tailors solutions to excel in any mission. For more information, visit www.nomadgcs.com or call (888) 755-1721.

Media Contact
Jarret Winkelman
720-505-2710
***@irtsoftware.com
