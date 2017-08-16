News By Tag
Columbia Station Company Flying High
Visual Marketing Company Offers a Fresh Perspective for a host of Industries
Founded by the husband and wife team of Ian and Betty Vrcek, Altitude Imaging LLC is serving Ohio and Michigan with a fleet of essential tools that help businesses within sectors such as construction, non-profits, special and community events, and outdoor recreation as well as commercial and residential real estate.
After contemplating starting their own business for years the Vrcek's finally found the right situation and fit in what has become Altitude Imaging.
"With Ian's love of technology and drone piloting along with his creative mind made starting an aerial videography and photography business quite easy," Betty Vrcek said. "Taking images either in the sky or on the ground and creating amazing images and videos is a pleasure for us as is working with the people, seeing the project through from beginning to end, and exceeding their expectations."
Ian's more than two decades of construction and engineering experience gives Altitude Imaging hands-on experience and insight into many of the projects they encounter within the fields they serve.
"Starting his career in commercial roofing for more than 15 years including being lead foreman he has learned all the construction processes for each to coordinate work ensuring projects are completed efficiently, safely, and on time," Betty said. "Ian has most recently been in electrical controls engineering strengthening his technical background."
An important aspect of Ian's background and the services that Altitude Imaging provides are the project management benefits for the industries they work with especially construction.
"Our services provide valuable project management updates to maintain and improve client and organizational relations through real-time snapshots of the progress at each job site," Betty said. "The data and information is available at the clients' fingertips. Small gains in efficiency can translate to huge increases in savings across the board."
The Vrcek's feel that their professional traits and their long term relationship benefit their business and especially their clients.
"We make a great team and our skillsets complement each other," Betty said. "From Ian's technical knowledge and creativity to my customer relations and workflow processes, we are able to meet the needs of our customers in an organized and timely fashion."
Additional information on Altitude Imaging along with examples of their video and photography can be found on their website at www.altimaging.com. They can be contacted at 440.508.6007 or uaspilot@altimaging.com
