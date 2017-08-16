 
High Quality Tours earns 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence

High Quality is in our name and we are honored to be rewarded for the consistent hard work and dedication it takes to deliver an excellent sightseeing tour option to New York Visitors.
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- High Quality Tours announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

"High Quality is in our name and we are honored to be rewarded for the consistent hard work and dedication it takes to deliver an excellent sightseeing tour option to New York Visitors. We strive to maintain a consistent level of satisfaction among our guests. We are looking forward to continue success and great ratings from our guests." said Ilana Kozak, the company's co-founder and COO.

"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip."

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 monts.

About High Quality Tours

High Quality Tours https://highqualitytours.com/  is dedicated to adding luxury to the streets of New York City, the company's highly trained chauffeurs and tour  guides ferry passengers to and from their destinations in high style. Their cultural tours unmask the secrets of many of the city's most historic neighborhoods, cruising the avenues of NYC in search of memorable moments. Guests take in the sights from the comfort of their handsome coach, which comes with amenities including leather captain's chairs. In addition to city tours, the company's drivers also add class to airport pick-ups and drop-offs, and take the wheel for private tours custom-designed for any group or event.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors,** all looking to get the most out of every trip.  TripAdvisor. Know better. Book better. Go better.

Click to Share