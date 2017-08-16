News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
High Quality Tours earns 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence
High Quality is in our name and we are honored to be rewarded for the consistent hard work and dedication it takes to deliver an excellent sightseeing tour option to New York Visitors.
"High Quality is in our name and we are honored to be rewarded for the consistent hard work and dedication it takes to deliver an excellent sightseeing tour option to New York Visitors. We strive to maintain a consistent level of satisfaction among our guests. We are looking forward to continue success and great ratings from our guests." said Ilana Kozak, the company's co-founder and COO.
"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers," said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip."
The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 monts.
About High Quality Tours
High Quality Tours https://highqualitytours.com/
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-
Contact
High Quality Tours NYC
***@netembark.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse