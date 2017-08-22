News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dress for Success SW Florida Announces Board of Directors
New to the Board of Directors this year are Jennie deLima, Home Depot; Donna Marks, Windfall Inc., and Cheryl Reynolds, Hertz. They join existing board members Karen Anderson, Board President, Shell Point Retirement Community; Julio Barina, Board Vice President, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; Noelle Casagrande-Montgomery, Chico's FAS, Inc.; Barbara Melvin, Immediate Past President, First Integrity Bank; Terri Sobeck, Board Treasurer, Stevens Construction;
"We are so fortunate to have an involved and talented Board of Directors working together to support our mission to improve the lives of unemployed and underemployed women in our community," said Barbara Dell, CEO, Dress for Success SW Florida.
For more information about Dress for Success SW Florida, call 239.689.4992 (tel:(239)%20689-
About Dress for Success SW Florida
Founded by Barbara Dell in 2010, Dress for Success SW Florida is headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla. The mission of Dress for Success SW Florida is to promote the independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. The non-profit helps women achieve health and wellness as well as self-defined financial and professional success. Dress for Success SW Florida serves job-ready women by referral only. For more information visit www.dfsswflorida.org or call 239-689-4992. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 153, Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Photo: Board of Directors, Dress for Success SW Florida
Front row (left to right): Julio Barina, Vice President, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; Barbara Dell, CEO, Dress for Success SW Florida; and Karen Anderson, President, Shell Point Retirement Community. Back row (left to right): Terri Sobeck, Treasurer, Stevens Construction;
Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
Mehta Communications, Inc.
***@mehtacommunications.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017