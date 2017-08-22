 
News By Tag
* Dress for Success SWFL
* Barbara Dell
* Fort Myers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Dress for Success SW Florida Announces Board of Directors

 
 
Dress for Success SW Florida Board of Directors 2017 - 2018
Dress for Success SW Florida Board of Directors 2017 - 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dress for Success SWFL
Barbara Dell
Fort Myers

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Dress for Success SW Florida, a non-profit organization that helps women achieve self-defined financial and professional success, is pleased to announce the Board of Directors for 2017-2018.

New to the Board of Directors this year are Jennie deLima, Home Depot; Donna Marks, Windfall Inc., and Cheryl Reynolds, Hertz. They join existing board members Karen Anderson, Board President, Shell Point Retirement Community; Julio Barina, Board Vice President, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; Noelle Casagrande-Montgomery, Chico's FAS, Inc.; Barbara Melvin, Immediate Past President, First Integrity Bank; Terri Sobeck, Board Treasurer, Stevens Construction; Chandra Spary-Kontinos, ‎Board Secretary, Card Systems, Inc.; and Shiree Woody, Waterman Broadcasting.

"We are so fortunate to have an involved and talented Board of Directors working together to support our mission to improve the lives of unemployed and underemployed women in our community," said Barbara Dell, CEO, Dress for Success SW Florida.

For more information about Dress for Success SW Florida, call 239.689.4992 (tel:(239)%20689-4992) or visit www.dfsswflorida.org.

About Dress for Success SW Florida
Founded by Barbara Dell in 2010, Dress for Success SW Florida is headquartered in Fort Myers, Fla. The mission of Dress for Success SW Florida is to promote the independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.  The non-profit helps women achieve health and wellness as well as self-defined financial and professional success. Dress for Success SW Florida serves job-ready women by referral only. For more information visit www.dfsswflorida.org or call 239-689-4992. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Suite 153, Fort Myers, FL 33907.

Photo: Board of Directors, Dress for Success SW Florida

Front row (left to right): Julio Barina, Vice President, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company; Barbara Dell, CEO, Dress for Success SW Florida; and Karen Anderson, President, Shell Point Retirement Community. Back row (left to right): Terri Sobeck, Treasurer, Stevens Construction; Cheryl Reynolds, Hertz; Shiree Woody, Waterman Broadcasting; Donna Marks, Windfall; Chandra Spary-Kontinos, ‎Secretary, Card Systems, Inc.; Jennie deLima, Home Depot; and Barbara Melvin, Immediate Past President, First Integrity Bank. Not pictured: Noelle Casagrande-Montgomery, Chico's FAS, Inc.

Contact
Christina Mehta Prendiville
Mehta Communications, Inc.
***@mehtacommunications.com
End
Source:Dress For Success SW Florida
Email:***@mehtacommunications.com
Tags:Dress for Success SWFL, Barbara Dell, Fort Myers
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017
Mehta Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share