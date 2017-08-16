News By Tag
County Offices Receive International Association of Government Officials Awards
The iGO Excellence in County Government Award was created to recognize an iGO member who exemplifies leadership, provides excellence in his/her office and is of the highest integrity. Congratulations to the 2017 iGO Excellence in County Government Award recipient Juan Guzman, Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Denver County, Colo. Guzman brings creative, data driven solutions to the challenges facing each department and shares his insights throughout Colorado with his ongoing work with the Colorado County Clerks Association (CCCA) and the Public Trustee Association of Colorado (PTAC).
Three county offices received the iGO Innovator Award which honors individuals in the Elections, Recorders, Clerks and Treasurers division for their unique achievements and best practices in their respective fields. The recipients of the 2017 Innovator Awards are:
Clerks' Division: David Orr, Cook County Clerk's Office, Cook County, Ill., for "Running for Office – Starter Kit," AKA the RFO. The RFO is a new and free web-based tool designed to help anyone interested in running for office. Within minutes, the RFO enables anyone living in suburban Cook County to view the elected offices they are eligible to run for and receive the necessary information and documentation to complete the process of running for office.
Recorders' Division: Debra Johnson, Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Denver County, Colo., for "Waiting in Line is Fun - Said No One Ever." Denver County's innovations include increasing online services and implementing an electronic queuing system for customers to check out wait times, by service, to see how long the wait is and plan accordingly.
Election Officials' Division: Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections Office, Shawnee County, Kan., for "Joint RFP for New Voting Equipment." The joint RFP process ensured each Kansas county would have access to the same pricing and terms regardless of the county size. Also, all tabulation systems needed to have a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to demonstrate to voters the accuracy of the votes counted.
About iGO
The International Association of Government Officials (iGO) provides professional training and leadership development for Recorders, Clerks, Election Officials and Treasurers. iGO offers members opportunities to exchange ideas, elevate standards through education, encourage legislative awareness, develop efficient ways to serve the public and promote the ethics of public service internationally. iGO introduces the latest in technology and innovations to government officials while developing contacts in furtherance of our profession. Visit http://iaogo.org/
