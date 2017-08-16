 
Industry News





WebSpinner.nyc New Look and Update

 
NEW YORK - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- WebSpinner.nyc has been open for business for the past 2 years. Throughout that time we have had several updates and a few major facelifts. The latest redesign of our site has us all super excited, so we'd like to show it off to the world. We spend so much time on sites other than our own that it feels awfully nice to put in a lot of time and effort into ours. Some major updates consist of staff biographies, completely new theme, new color scheme, and an overall new easy to navigate design. Also, we have included more straight forward pricing on items like an SEO package for example.

We strive to be a one-stop digital marketing agency. We handle many different services, which can all help to propel your website to the level that you desire. Customers come to us for a bunch of different reasons such as WordPress creation, logo creation, SEO packages, and various other digital requests.

All in all, please check out our new site design and feel free to leave a comment and let us know how we're doing! Also please check out the Webspinner blog (www.webspinner.nyc/blog) for digital marketing, tech, and SEO advice!

We can be found at http://www.Webspinner.nyc

