fitlosophy Gives Back to Kids in Need for Back-to-School

Creator of fitbook® fitness + nutrition journals Donates $17,000 Worth of Product to Kids In Need Foundation
 
 
NEWPORT, Calif. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- fitlosophy, inc. (www.getfitbook.com), the company behind the line of fitbook® fitness + nutrition journals, today proudly announces it will donate 1,000 fitbook® juniors (valued at over $17,000) to The Kids In Need Foundation. The donated fitbook juniors will be available through the "Healthy and Active Living" area within Kids In Need Foundation Resource Centers.  Teachers from schools where at least 70% of the student population is eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program can visit the Resource Centers to collect supplies for their students free of charge.

The Kids In Need Foundation is an organization dedicated to ensuring that every child is prepared to learn and succeed by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. fitlosophy is deeply passionate about helping people build healthy habits throughout life, beginning at an early age. They have chosen to donate 1,000 fitbook® juniors during back-to-school season to help children begin thinking about health, goal-setting and fitness in a fun way.

fitbook® junior is unique in that it meets five standardized criteria required by school districts: journaling, nutrition, physical activity, reading and writing. Each interactive ournal offers a daily tracking, a weekly wrap-up page, and stickers are included to track rewards. Children can use the creative writing and reflection portion to keep them inspired.

"We are honored to partner with the Kids In Need Foundation to offer kiddos a fun way to learn how to be healthy and active" said Angela Mader, the company's founder and chief fitlosopher. "Healthy goal-setting and continued inspiration are integral parts of our company mission, and by introducing kids to these concepts early and regularly, we are taking big steps in helping them live healthier and happier lives."

"We are very grateful for the generosity of fitlosophy," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation.  "This donation will be a great addition to our Healthy and Active Living area. Teachers will be able to pick up the fitbook juniors for their students during the back-to-school season."

For more information about fitlosophy please visit www.getfitbook.com, to learn more about the Kids in Need Foundation, please visit www.kinf.org.

###

About fitlosophy

Based in Orange County, California, fitlosophy inspires people of all ages to live a healthy and active lifestyle by offering innovative products that redefine how people integrate fitness into their lives. With fitbook® as its flagship product, fitlosophy encourages users to embrace fitness and shun quick-fix gimmicks. fitlosophy's mantra: live life fit®. For more information about fitlosophy and its complete line of goal-setting products and programs, please visit www.getfitbook.com.

About Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed nearly $800 million in school supplies, directly benefiting 5.4 million students and more than 150,000 teachers last year. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed

