News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
From NYC to Nashville | Interior Design Event by Crossville Tile
There were 7 well-known interior designers invited from around the country. Designers included Lisa Mende Design, Michel Smith Boyd, Miyuki Yamagutchi, Tyler Pankratz, Donna Moss Interior Design, Katie Tomlinson and Marlaina Teich Design.
Crossville Inc. is the principal American manufacturer of beautiful, maintainable surface solutions. Their innovations have advanced the frontiers of tile design since 1986. Crossville introduced the world's first large format porcelain tiles in Tennessee and then to the nation.
"Fantastic Fun in Nashville and a great time in Crossville touring" published Marlaina in her social media accounts. It's always nice to be the first to experience a cutting-edge product. New surfacing options for homes and office buildings around the world are being developed right here in Nashville.
About Marlaina Teich
The Long Island Interior Designer appears in publications such as California Home Magazine, Traditional Home, and Better Homes and Gardens. Also, Marlaina will be on WNBC-TV, WPIX-TV, Better TV and "George to the Rescue" to premiere in September on NBC. Tune in and see her in action!
As the Vice President of the Designers and Builders Alliance of Long Island, Marlaina Teich is hosting the 2nd Mystery By Design event Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Woodbury Country Club in New York, 6:30 – 10:30 pm.
You can check out Marlaina's website for more info. She offers blog posts on a regular basis as well as a monthly newsletter based on home colors! A ton of helpful interior design info and inspiration at http://mtdny.com
Contact
Andrea Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse