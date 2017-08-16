 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

International Association of Government Officials Announces New Executive Board Members

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Association of Government Officials (iGO) held its board elections on July 11, 2017, during its Inaugural Conference in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The officers were elected as follows: vice president, Christine "Chris" Walker, clerk, Jackson County, Ore.; second vice president, Wayne L. Rash, register of deeds, Caldwell County, N.C.; secretary, Toni Pippins-Poole, elections administrator, Dallas County, Texas; and treasurer, Noah Praetz, director of elections, Cook County, Ill.

Larry Burtness, county recorder, Washoe County, Nev., ascended to the position of president. Linda von Nessi, clerk, Essex County Board of Elections, N.J., moved to immediate past president.

iGO members also elected Dennis Kobitz, administrator, Union County, N.J., as delegation directors' chair, and Jim Reynolds, treasurer, Cleveland County, Okla., as treasurers' division director.

Continuing to serve as division directors are as follows: clerks' division director, Gerarda Culipher, chief deputy clerk, Fairfax Circuit Court, Va.; recorders' division director, Nora Dietzel, recorder of deeds, Boone County, Mo.; and election officials' division, Ricky Hatch, CPA, county clerk/auditor, Weber County, Utah.

About iGO

The International Association of Government Officials (iGO) provides professional training and leadership development for Recorders, Clerks, Election Officials and Treasurers. iGO offers members opportunities to exchange ideas, elevate standards through education, encourage legislative awareness, develop efficient ways to serve the public and promote the ethics of public service internationally. iGO introduces the latest in technology and innovations to government officials while developing contacts in furtherance of our profession. Visit http://iaogo.org/ for more information.

Suzanne Biegenzahn
***@iaogo.org
