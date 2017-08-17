 
Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate the Firm Highest in Overall Advisor Satisfaction - J.D. Power

We are excited to announce Edward Jones Financial Advisors Rate the Firm Highest in Overall Employee Advisor Satisfaction, According to J.D. Power.
 
DEWITT, Mich. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ninety percent of Edward Jones financial advisors say they'll be working at the firm in one to two years from now, according to a survey by J.D. Power, which ranks Edward Jones "Highest in Employee Advisor Satisfaction among Financial Investment Firms" for the ninth time. The industry average was 51 percent.

Edward Jones financial advisors gave the highest satisfaction ratings in all of the seven study categories, with a score of 925 points out of 1,000. This compares to the industry average of 719. Edward Jones was among the seven firms captured in the study.

"This is a tremendous vote of confidence during a period of intense industry change, and it validates the direction of our firm leadership, the essential role of our branch office administrators, and our compensation that fairly rewards individuals for their contributions to doing what's in the best interest of our clients," said Managing Partner Jim Weddle. "The results also highlight the outstanding support branch teams receive from the more than 5,000 associates in our home office who develop innovations in training and development, technology, communications and client service."

Just as financial advisors scored Edward Jones' technology support very high, a different recent study validates an element of client-facing technology. The search engine optimization study from Hearsay Systems and Moz ranked wealth management firms for their effective digital presence, or clicks. It ranked Edward Jones highest for the firm's success at attracting online traffic to its websites.

Source:Edward Jones
