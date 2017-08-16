Bubbles + Botanicals Event at the Fullerton Arboretum

Contact

-- The Fullerton Arboretum will hold their 2Annual Bubbles + Botanicals fundraising event on Friday, September 8from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. This event is open to the public as well as Fullerton Arboretum Members.This event will feature an artisanal champagne bar, light hor d'oeuvres, and sweet treats. Guests will get the rare opportunity to stroll through the Fullerton Arboretum at night and enjoy the moonlit paths throughout the gardens and collections.Ticket cost is $35/person. Tickets can be purchased online now at http://www.fullertonarboretum.org or at the gate on the day of the event.All proceeds from this event will support plant conservation, environmental education programs, and the diverse gardens of the Arboretum. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://fullertonarboretum.org. The Fullerton Arboretum is supported by donations and education programs such as Bubbles + Botanicals, plant sales, and other events.