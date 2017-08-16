News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Australian Startup Drawberry Revolutionizes International Art Shopping
Drawberry brings change to the way people order custom art worldwide by introducing an innovative online platform.
Drawberry's unique offer is in the way art ordering works. The service has hundreds of artists participating from different corners of the world. A person from any country can upload a photo, from which they want a custom painting made, and get bids from artists all over the globe. They can then select an artist to work with by the bid amount, the artist's professional skills or the artist's portfolio of previously painted works.
"Drawberry welcomes both artists and art shoppers from anywhere in the world!" says Anna Lind, Drawberry's PR Representative. "You can order Impressionist-
Drawberry.com lets art shoppers choose the style, genre, medium and other options for their painting. Photos can be used as a starting point, but ordering reproductions of famous paintings or getting artwork in some unusual style or a mix of styles is also a popular trend on the site. Users can communicate the details with their selected artist beforehand and keep in touch throughout the art creation process. When done, the painting is shipped to the customer wherever they might be in the world.
The safety of all transactions is ensured by Drawberry's strict security mechanisms, by the use of PayPal for all payments and by a team of moderators working 24/7 to resolve any issues or disputes. The service employs a rating system and collects user feedback to help other art shoppers make informed decisions.
Company Background
Drawberry is an Australian startup that began as a project within a well-known publisher of PC optimization software. A team of driven individuals had worked on the Drawberry project for over a year and finally launched it in early 2016. Since then the service has acquired a large audience of both artists and shoppers, and the online community has been growing every day. More information on the Drawberry service is available at www.drawberry.com (https://www.drawberry.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse