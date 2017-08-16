 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Gilchrist, Gerhard, O'Barr, Suydam Highlight Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville

Joe Casey, Tom Bancroft, Alex de Campi, Steve Geiger, NEN, Kurt Lehner Also Among Talented Comics Creators At Music City Center; All-Time Great Stan Lee Also to Appear
 
 
Arthur Suydam - Batcave
Arthur Suydam - Batcave
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Guy Gilchrist ("Nancy," "The Muppets"), Gerhard ("Cerebus"), James O'Barr ("The Crow"), Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies," "The Walking Dead"), Joe Casey ("Ben 10"), Steve Geiger ("Spider-man," "The Incredible Hulk"), Alex de Campi ("No Mercy," "Archie vs. Predator"), Sam Ellis ("Archer," "Adventure Time") and Kurt Lehner ("Gargoyles," "Marvel Action Hour") are among the standout comics artists and writers scheduled to attend as Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its fourth trip to the Music City Center at Wizard World Comic Con Nashville, September 8-10.

The iconic Stan Lee (Marvel Comics CEO Emeritus) will also attend as a celebrity guest, on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Artist Alley in Nashville will also feature Tom Bancroft ("Mulan," "Beauty & the Beast"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons"), Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe," "Smurfs"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), NEN ("Legend of the Five Rings"), Peter Mohrbacher ("Magic the Gathering"), Genese Davis ("The Holder's Dominion") and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con Nashville will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.

Additionally, Gilchrist has been named the fifth honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those who continue the traditions. He will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, September 8, at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 11th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/nashville.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
