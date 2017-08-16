News By Tag
Gilchrist, Gerhard, O'Barr, Suydam Highlight Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville
Joe Casey, Tom Bancroft, Alex de Campi, Steve Geiger, NEN, Kurt Lehner Also Among Talented Comics Creators At Music City Center; All-Time Great Stan Lee Also to Appear
The iconic Stan Lee (Marvel Comics CEO Emeritus) will also attend as a celebrity guest, on Saturday evening and Sunday.
Artist Alley in Nashville will also feature Tom Bancroft ("Mulan," "Beauty & the Beast"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons"), Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe," "Smurfs"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Additionally, Gilchrist has been named the fifth honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those who continue the traditions. He will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, September 8, at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 11th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
