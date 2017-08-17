 
Industry News





15% off CoolSculpting® through September 30, 2017

Perfect time to freeze that fat away in time for the holidays!
 
 
Freeze that fat away in time for the Holidays!
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- You have heard of the FDA approved non-surgical treatment for fat elimination that is sweeping the nation. Now is the time to get treated so you are ready for this year's Holiday Season! Get treated at Allure Rejuvenation Center in Downtown Walnut Creek from now through September 30, 2017, and receive a 15% discount on your treatment.

Why now?

·      3-months for optimal results
·      Be ready for that little black dress
·      Fit into that new suit for the Holiday party

CoolSculpting® is a non-surgical treatment that eliminates, on average 20% of fat in treated areas, permanently.*

What are you waiting for? Time to get that physique you have aspired to and consultations are free. We are located within Marsha Tobias Salon at:

Allure Rejuvenation Center
1605 Locust Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

To book an appointment, go to http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/make-an-appointment/ (http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/make-an-appointment/) and select the "CoolSculpting" button or call +1 (925) 482-8336

We look forward to helping you get to a slimmer you.


About Allure Rejuvenation Center

Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA, and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

*Results may vary.

