15% off CoolSculpting® through September 30, 2017
Perfect time to freeze that fat away in time for the holidays!
Why now?
· 3-months for optimal results
· Be ready for that little black dress
· Fit into that new suit for the Holiday party
CoolSculpting®
What are you waiting for? Time to get that physique you have aspired to and consultations are free. We are located within Marsha Tobias Salon at:
Allure Rejuvenation Center
1605 Locust Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
To book an appointment, go to http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/
We look forward to helping you get to a slimmer you.
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA, and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
*Results may vary.
Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
