News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Most Friendly Least Commission Marketplace of India
Grow with balanced marketplace of India. Partner with us for mutual growth
We are offering lowest charges in industry to cover costs so price to buyers are great. As multi national marketplaces have increased charges to cover huge marketing costs while we are trying to bring customers and sellers together on one platform at lowest price possible. Sellers are free to take orders outside marketplace, as it's their marketplace.
We are giving 1 product 1 seller so everyone has buy box. We have decided to cut costs so we are accepting only prepaid orders.
We are giving 7 days windows to return the product(s). We would do our best to help customer in providing after sales service.
We are giving Free Delivery on products within India.
Thanks for showing interest and understanding us. You are welcome to join us as seller by setting up account and listing products.
Click here to visit Partners Dashboard and manage your business (https://bestofindianproducts.com/
or visit https://bestofindianproducts.com/
On Approval of your request Seller Panel will be added to your panel. On your panel you can create products, check orders and much more.
We look forward to you being a partner with us.
Thanks & Regards,
Harkanwal Singh
Founder
Contact
Best Of Indian Products
***@bestofindianproducts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse