 
News By Tag
* Best Of Indian Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mohali
  Punjab
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Most Friendly Least Commission Marketplace of India

Grow with balanced marketplace of India. Partner with us for mutual growth
 
 
BOI_Logo_PNG
BOI_Logo_PNG
MOHALI, India - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- We, Best of Indian Products, would like to thanks you for your interest in knowing more about our marketplace which balances Buyers and Sellers. This is made with partnership of sellers and everyone is owner of his collection.

We are offering lowest charges in industry to cover costs so price to buyers are great. As multi national marketplaces have increased charges to cover huge marketing costs while we are trying to bring customers and sellers together on one platform at lowest price possible. Sellers are free to take orders outside marketplace, as it's their marketplace.

We are giving 1 product 1 seller so everyone has buy box. We have decided to cut costs so we are accepting only prepaid orders.

We are giving 7 days windows to return the product(s). We would do our best to help customer in providing after sales service.

We are giving Free Delivery on products within India.

Thanks for showing interest and understanding us. You are welcome to join us as seller by setting up account and listing products.

Click here to visit Partners Dashboard and manage your business (https://bestofindianproducts.com/partner/)
or visit https://bestofindianproducts.com/partner/


On Approval of your request Seller Panel will be added to your panel.  On your panel you can create products, check orders and much more.

We look forward to you being a partner with us.

Thanks & Regards,

Harkanwal Singh
Founder

Contact
Best Of Indian Products
***@bestofindianproducts.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bestofindianproducts.com Email Verified
Tags:Best Of Indian Products
Industry:Technology
Location:Mohali - Punjab - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Best Of Indian Products PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share