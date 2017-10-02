News By Tag
Ayleet Productions Party Divas Award Show 2017 Announces Submission Guidelines For Nominations
The Event to Be Held Saturday, October 14th at Lovecraft, NYC Will Honor National & International Female DJs, Promoters and MCs. Lifetime Award Will be presented to legendary DJ Lazy K. All proceeds will go to Lupus Foundation of America
Voting Begins September 17th, 2017 and Ends September 30th, 2017
• Early Entry Deadline is August 18th, 2017 to August 25th, 2017 (Fee - $75)
• Regular Entry Deadline is August 26th, 2017 to September 9th, 2017 (Fee - $125)
• Extended Late Entry Deadline is September 10th, 2017 to September 14th, 2017 (Fee - $175)
• Special Women UNSUNG HERO (Bartenders, Managers, Security, Waiters, Cleaning Staff, Cashier, Cooks)-Fee $50.00
CLICK HERE FOR CATEGORY SUBMISSION PAGE (http://uid13737.fb-
Individuals and companies who have helped to make the music industry a better environment for women over the past year will be awarded across more than 35 categories in New York City in 2017, with DJ Lazy K (http://uid13737.fb-
Ayleet Productions founder Nieka Bee recently announced that the ceremony will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Lupus Foundation of America in dedication to her late cousin Teria, who recently died of the chronic autoimmune disease at the young age of 29. In loving memoriam, Ayleet hopes to raise a great deal of money during the ceremony in the hopes that they can help solve the mystery of Lupus--one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases--while supporting those currently suffering from its brutal impact.
Categories include:
• DJ of the Year
• Door Girl
• Turntablist of the Year
• Unsung Hero (Bartenders/
• Best International DJ of the Year
• Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
• Online/Satellite Radio DJ of the Year
• Image Club Promoters
• Celebrity DJ of the Year
• Filler Club Promoters
• Regional Mixshow DJ of the Year
• Mass Promoters
• Regional Open Format Club DJ of the Year
• Broker Promoters
• Regional Mixtape DJ of the Year
• National Promoter of the Year
• EDM DJ of the Year
• Regional Promoter of the Year
• National Club DJ of the Year
• Indie Promoter of the Year (Local Impact)
ENTRY CONTENT
Entry image: Upload an image that best represents your entry. You may upload multiple images, but only the image selected as the cover photo will appear in your entry header. Your cover photo will be resized to 500 x 300. Images must be .jpg or .png, 5MB max size.
Additional information/
SELECTING WINNERS AND FINALISTS
Winners and finalists will be determined by the average score submitted by the online public voting.
Finalists will be announced on October 2nd, 2017.
Join the Parts Divas MAILING LIST to stay updated!
The Awards Show is meant to show hard working women in the entertainment industry the gratitude they deserve, making them further aware that their dedication deserves to be rewarded! This recognition can further motivate others to strive for excellence, and show the true benefits of their hussle.
Actors have the Academy Awards, Musicians have the Grammys, even athletes have the ESPN awards...and now Female DJ's and Promoters will have an award show of their own Saturday, October 14th at Lovecraft NYC (50 Ave B, New York, NY 10009)!
For More Information on The Party Diva's Award Show, VISIT: www.PartyDivasAwardShow.com
OR
Facebook.com/
Instagram.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com
More About Ayleet Productions:
Ayleet Productions is a new Brooklyn based Production Company specializing in reality TV shows, documentaries, award shows & more.
They are independently owned and operated by Nieka Bee and her team, and are "Skillful, quality, professional and very independent with un-canny determination to succeed, priding ourselves on putting storytelling first."
Reality TV production is a big part of their repertoire, from larger-than-
Today, the demand for "non-scripted programming is a growing phenomenon worldwide. The real life stories in reality television attract viewers and strengthen network brand identities. In the 21st Century, the real world continues to astound and Ayleet Productions believes it will captivate their clients as well.
Contact
Rick Eberle
***@gmail.com
End
