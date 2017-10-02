 
Ayleet Productions Party Divas Award Show 2017 Announces Submission Guidelines For Nominations

The Event to Be Held Saturday, October 14th at Lovecraft, NYC Will Honor National & International Female DJs, Promoters and MCs. Lifetime Award Will be presented to legendary DJ Lazy K. All proceeds will go to Lupus Foundation of America
 
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- New York, NY (August, 2017) -- On Saturday, October 14th NY based company Ayleet Productions will be hosting the First Annual Party Divas Award Show (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1429910&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.partydivasawardshow.com%2F) at Lovecraft NYC (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1429910&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Flovecraftnyc.com%2F) (50 Ave B, New York, NY 10009), and they've recently announced SUBMISSION GUIDELINES for female DJs, Promoters, MCs and more looking to be considered for honors in various categories!

Voting Begins September 17th, 2017 and Ends September 30th, 2017

• Early Entry Deadline is August 18th, 2017 to August 25th, 2017 (Fee - $75)
• Regular Entry Deadline is August 26th, 2017 to September 9th, 2017 (Fee - $125)
• Extended Late Entry Deadline is September 10th, 2017 to September 14th, 2017 (Fee - $175)
• Special Women UNSUNG HERO (Bartenders, Managers, Security, Waiters, Cleaning Staff, Cashier, Cooks)-Fee $50.00

CLICK HERE FOR CATEGORY SUBMISSION PAGE (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1429910&sid=26...)

Individuals and companies who have helped to make the music industry a better environment for women over the past year will be awarded across more than 35 categories in New York City in 2017, with DJ Lazy K (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1429910&sid=26...) among the first to receive accolades for her impressive career (collaborating with industry legends and heavy hitters like The Roots, Jay Z, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, Cameron/Dipset, Nelly, Lil Kim, Jada Kiss and MORE)!PLUS: an East Coast V.S. West Coast All-Star DJ Battle (Voted on by the audience) will crown reigning champs and celebrate the talents of the top brass from NY to CA!

Ayleet Productions founder Nieka Bee recently announced that the ceremony will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Lupus Foundation of America in dedication to her late cousin Teria, who recently died of the chronic autoimmune disease at the young age of 29. In loving memoriam, Ayleet hopes to raise a great deal of money during the ceremony in the hopes that they can help solve the mystery of Lupus--one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable, and devastating diseases--while supporting those currently suffering from its brutal impact.

Categories include:

• DJ of the Year

• Door Girl

• Turntablist of the Year

• Unsung Hero (Bartenders/Managers/Security/Cooks/Cleaning Staff etc.)

• Best International DJ of the Year

• Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

• Online/Satellite Radio DJ of the Year

• Image Club Promoters

• Celebrity DJ of the Year

• Filler Club Promoters

• Regional Mixshow DJ of the Year

• Mass Promoters

• Regional Open Format Club DJ of the Year

• Broker Promoters

• Regional Mixtape DJ of the Year

• National Promoter of the Year

• EDM DJ of the Year

• Regional Promoter of the Year

• National Club DJ of the Year

• Indie Promoter of the Year (Local Impact)

ENTRY CONTENT

Entry image: Upload an image that best represents your entry. You may upload multiple images, but only the image selected as the cover photo will appear in your entry header. Your cover photo will be resized to 500 x 300. Images must be .jpg or .png, 5MB max size.

Additional information/links: You may include any additional information that will help judges evaluate creativity and effectiveness, including landing pages, social streams, videos, etc.

SELECTING WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Winners and finalists will be determined by the average score submitted by the online public voting.

Finalists will be announced on October 2nd, 2017.

Join the Parts Divas MAILING LIST to stay updated!

The Awards Show is meant to show hard working women in the entertainment industry the gratitude they deserve, making them further aware that their dedication deserves to be rewarded! This recognition can further motivate others to strive for excellence, and show the true benefits of their hussle.

Actors have the Academy Awards, Musicians have the Grammys, even athletes have the ESPN awards...and now Female DJ's and Promoters will have an award show of their own Saturday, October 14th at Lovecraft NYC (50 Ave B, New York, NY 10009)!

For More Information on The Party Diva's Award Show, VISIT: www.PartyDivasAwardShow.com

OR

Facebook.com/PartyDivasShow

Instagram.com/PartyDivasShow

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com

More About Ayleet Productions:

Ayleet Productions is a new Brooklyn based Production Company specializing in reality TV shows, documentaries, award shows & more.

They are independently owned and operated by Nieka Bee and her team, and are "Skillful, quality, professional and very independent with un-canny determination to succeed, priding ourselves on putting storytelling first."

Reality TV production is a big part of their repertoire, from larger-than-life reality TV currently being pitched to various networks for Party Divas and Lesbian Wives reality TV shows. The company takes great pride in putting the "real" in reality TV, and develops reality TV shows internally as well as working hand-in-hand with independent producers- always looking for great, real-life stories to tell.

Today, the demand for "non-scripted programming is a growing phenomenon worldwide. The real life stories in reality television attract viewers and strengthen network brand identities. In the 21st Century, the real world continues to astound and Ayleet Productions believes it will captivate their clients as well.

