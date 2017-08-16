 
News By Tag
* Bankruptcy
* Investment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Investor Alert: SunEdison Inc. Bankruptcy Recovering Investor Losses

 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., a Clearwater, Florida, law firm with a national practice representing victimized investors, continues to investigate brokerage firms that placed elderly retirees and other conservative investors in high-risk oil and gas related investments, including SunEdison, Inc.

Even though high yield or junk bonds, notes and stock issued by oil and gas companies have long been considered risky investments, overzealous brokers, brokerage firms and registered investment advisors have nonetheless recommended these investments to conservative investors seeking income.  Many investors in these types of investments lost a significant amount of their savings when these companies filed for bankruptcy.

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., has filed hundreds of cases against brokerage firms selling high-risk investments to risk-averse investors, including elderly retirees.  We allege in these cases that these investment recommendations were unsuitable for our clients in view of their financial situation, needs and investment objectives.  Our clients believe that they are entitled to a complete refund of their investment monies, as well as interest, attorney's fees, and punitive damages.

We are investigating the sales practices of brokerage firms in marketing these investments.  If you invested in SunEdison, Inc. or other similar high-risk investments, please contact us.

http://rightsforinvestors.com/blog/SunedisonBankruptcy

Contact
Goodman and Nekvasil
***@gnfirm.com
End
Source:Goodman & Nekvasil
Email:***@gnfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Bankruptcy, Investment
Industry:Legal
Location:St. Petersburg - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share