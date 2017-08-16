Investor Alert: SunEdison Inc. Bankruptcy Recovering Investor Losses

Contact

-- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., a Clearwater, Florida, law firm with a national practice representing victimized investors, continues to investigate brokerage firms that placed elderly retirees and other conservative investors in high-risk oil and gas related investments, including SunEdison, Inc.Even though high yield or junk bonds, notes and stock issued by oil and gas companies have long been considered risky investments, overzealous brokers, brokerage firms and registered investment advisors have nonetheless recommended these investments to conservative investors seeking income. Many investors in these types of investments lost a significant amount of their savings when these companies filed for bankruptcy.Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., has filed hundreds of cases against brokerage firms selling high-risk investments to risk-averse investors, including elderly retirees. We allege in these cases that these investment recommendations were unsuitable for our clients in view of their financial situation, needs and investment objectives. Our clients believe that they are entitled to a complete refund of their investment monies, as well as interest, attorney's fees, and punitive damages.We are investigating the sales practices of brokerage firms in marketing these investments. If you invested in SunEdison, Inc. or other similar high-risk investments, please contact us.