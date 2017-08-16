News By Tag
Institut' DERMed Spa celebrates 28 years of success with a 3 Day Event
Master Esthetician and Founder, Lyn Ross cordially invites you to come celebrate with us.
Lyn Ross, Founder of Institut' DERMed Clinical Skin Care and Spa is excited about giving back to her many devoted clients who have helped her Spa business to thrive for 28 years.
To commemorate this special anniversary year, Institut' DERMed will be offering 20% OFF all Institut' DERMed Services, Skincare Products and Cosmetics (for all 3 Days).
These services include: Facial Peels, Micro-Dermabrasion, Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, MicroNeedling Pen, IPL Photo Facials and Body Contouring Endermologie Treatments.
PLUS: Meet the Owner and Skin Care Expert, Lyn Ross, on Thursday, September 21st for a Complimentary Skin Analysis. (by appointment only) and Dr. Thomas Walker a double board certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and Otolaryngologist-
Enjoy:
• Complimentary Mineral Makeup Makeovers all 3 days.
• Refreshments, goodie bags and door prizes.
*Discounts not to be combined with any other discounts. Good for services Sept. 20th – 22nd only.
For more information visit us at http://www.idermed.com
Institut' DERMed
***@idermed.com
