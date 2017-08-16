 
News By Tag
* Naples Homeowners Insurance
* Jupiter Auto Insurance
* Florida Life Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tamarac
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


The Marcus Group Provides Florida Condo Insurance

 
TAMARAC, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you finally decided that it is time to acquire a quality insurance policy for you and your loved ones? You are tired of going through life without a safety net, especially when options exist. And, if you are ready to lockdown that insurance plan, it is important to go with a team that puts your needs first. That way, you won't get plan suggestions that destroy your budget in the process.

The Marcus Group offers a number of different insurance policies, including condo insurance. Remember - if you own a condo or townhouse, you have different priorities than the typical homeowner. You have to think about the condo itself, the shared common areas, and the overall structure of the building. Condo associations do not protect you from everything, which is when condominium insurance can be a life saver.

Do you and your loved ones need to find a quality insurance plan, for a price that makes sense? The Marcus Group will bring you auto insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and everything in between. Instead of leaving all of your assets on the line, every single day, it is time to acquire some much needed peace of mind. Contact The Marcus Group, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.myflainsurance.com or call (877) 578-9280.
End
Source:The Marcus Group
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Naples Homeowners Insurance, Jupiter Auto Insurance, Florida Life Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Tamarac - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share