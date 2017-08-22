 
News By Tag
* 442nd Infantry
* Go For Broke
* Youth
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* SAN GABRIEL
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

Asian Youth Center Receives Donation of 2,000 T-Shirts From Go For Broke LLC for Low-Income Youth

 
 
Group Photo from the Press Conference
Group Photo from the Press Conference
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
442nd Infantry
Go For Broke
Youth

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
SAN GABRIEL - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Asian Youth Center (AYC), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering low-income, immigrant and at-risk youth and families through education, employment, and social services, announced a donation of 2,000 t-shirts and sweaters from Go For Broke LLC.

Joe, Bart, and David, the owners of Go For Broke LLC were inspired by the one of the most decorated squads in the U.S. military, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, an infantry regiment of the United States Army, composed almost entirely of American soldiers of Japanese ancestry who fought in World War II. They wanted to continue the Go For Broke mantra through a lifestyle that matter what you're doing in life, you have to give it your all, go all in, and Go For Broke. They decided to donate their Go For Broke apparel company to the Go For Broke National Education Center. Since the remaining t-shirts they had were smaller sizes, they decided to donate them to AYC's youth.

"AYC is so grateful for the support of Go For Broke LLC," expressed Michelle Freridge, AYC's Executive Director. "The clothing donation will go to low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth. These shirts will start the conversation about such an important part of Asian American history, and we are so thankful for this partnership."

San Gabriel Councilmembers Chin Ho Liao and Jason Pu, spoke about the importance of the 442nd Infantry Regiment and commended Go For Broke LLC's commitment to giving back to the community. Other special guests included Gay Q. Yuen, PHD., AYC Board Member and Past President; David Lawton, AYC Board Member and Retired Police Chief of San Gabriel; Sandy Rosco, President of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce; Jeff Hensen, Director of Development, Go For Broke National Education Center; and Daisy Ma from the Office of Assemblymember Ed Chau.

###

About the Asian Youth Center

Founded in 1989, the Asian Youth Center (AYC) exists to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth and families, of all communities, to overcome barriers to success through the provision of culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services. We help youth succeed in school, at work, and in life! For further questions, please contact AYC's office at (626) 309-0622. Written inquiries may be sent to 100 West Clary Ave., San Gabriel, CA 91776 and emails may be directed to donate@asianyouthcenter.org. For more information, please visit http://www.asianyouthcenter.org. AYC is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN #33-0383691.

About Joe, Bart, and David

Joe and Bart, two of the three Go For Broke LLC owners, are known for Just Kidding Films on YouTube. They're channel has grown to millions of subscribers with additional channels, Just Kidding News and Just Kidding Party. David So, the third Owner, Go For Broke LLC, is known for DavidSoComedy on YouTube and the movie "Gook".

Contact
Verena Kwan, AYC Development Manager
***@asianyouthcenter.org
End
Source:Asian Youth Center
Email:***@asianyouthcenter.org Email Verified
Tags:442nd Infantry, Go For Broke, Youth
Industry:Non-profit
Location:SAN GABRIEL - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017
Asian Youth Center (AYC) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share