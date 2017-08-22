News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Asian Youth Center Receives Donation of 2,000 T-Shirts From Go For Broke LLC for Low-Income Youth
Joe, Bart, and David, the owners of Go For Broke LLC were inspired by the one of the most decorated squads in the U.S. military, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, an infantry regiment of the United States Army, composed almost entirely of American soldiers of Japanese ancestry who fought in World War II. They wanted to continue the Go For Broke mantra through a lifestyle that matter what you're doing in life, you have to give it your all, go all in, and Go For Broke. They decided to donate their Go For Broke apparel company to the Go For Broke National Education Center. Since the remaining t-shirts they had were smaller sizes, they decided to donate them to AYC's youth.
"AYC is so grateful for the support of Go For Broke LLC," expressed Michelle Freridge, AYC's Executive Director. "The clothing donation will go to low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth. These shirts will start the conversation about such an important part of Asian American history, and we are so thankful for this partnership."
San Gabriel Councilmembers Chin Ho Liao and Jason Pu, spoke about the importance of the 442nd Infantry Regiment and commended Go For Broke LLC's commitment to giving back to the community. Other special guests included Gay Q. Yuen, PHD., AYC Board Member and Past President; David Lawton, AYC Board Member and Retired Police Chief of San Gabriel; Sandy Rosco, President of the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce; Jeff Hensen, Director of Development, Go For Broke National Education Center; and Daisy Ma from the Office of Assemblymember Ed Chau.
###
About the Asian Youth Center
Founded in 1989, the Asian Youth Center (AYC) exists to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth and families, of all communities, to overcome barriers to success through the provision of culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services. We help youth succeed in school, at work, and in life! For further questions, please contact AYC's office at (626) 309-0622. Written inquiries may be sent to 100 West Clary Ave., San Gabriel, CA 91776 and emails may be directed to donate@asianyouthcenter.org. For more information, please visit http://www.asianyouthcenter.org. AYC is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN #33-0383691.
About Joe, Bart, and David
Joe and Bart, two of the three Go For Broke LLC owners, are known for Just Kidding Films on YouTube. They're channel has grown to millions of subscribers with additional channels, Just Kidding News and Just Kidding Party. David So, the third Owner, Go For Broke LLC, is known for DavidSoComedy on YouTube and the movie "Gook".
Contact
Verena Kwan, AYC Development Manager
***@asianyouthcenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017