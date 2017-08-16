

Reverse Bicycle Auction has San Antonio Cyclists Talking - 40 Bikes Being Auctioned San Antonio-based Gotta Ride Bikes kicked off a seven week reverse auction Friday. Instead of participants bidding up the price, Gotta Ride reduces the price each Friday until sold. The trick is to decide when to buy. Wait for better price or risk of losing out. You can even put in an advance bid for a future week. It's fun!! Plus you could save up to 40% on a great new bike. Many Scott Bikes in the Gotta Ride Reverse Auction SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Mayby you have been dreaming about owning a Scott Solace 10 Disc, but the $3199.99 price tag has been just a bit out of reach. Even when Gotta Ride Bike Shop in San Antonio puts your dream bike on sale at $2995 you can't quite hand over the debit card.



Or maybe your sights have been set on a Scott Spark 920 with a normal MSRP of $4299.



Here is your golden opportunity. Starting today you can own the Solace for $2880. This is a 10% drop from the MSRP. Still too much? Wait until Friday! That's right! On Friday, the price will drop by another 5% to just $2720. Then the following Friday it will drop another 5%. Another week, another 5%.



You would be right if you were worried there was a catch. So here is the catch. Somebody might buy this bike out from under you during the current week at that already astonishingly low price of $2880. Now you understand why what Gotta Rides Bikes in San Antonio is doing right now is called a reverse auction.



You see, Gotta Ride Bikes sells a lot of bicycles. In order to sell a lot of bikes, you need to inventory a huge number. Sometimes you buy too many. Sometimes you buy WAY too many! According to Michael Paese, owner of Gotta Ride Bikes, "We bought way too many!"



Paese says that the shop ended up with OVER 40 bikes that need new homes right now! "We need to move these bikes to make room for the 2018's, and the reverse auction idea seemed like a really fun way to do that. In some cases we expect folks to save 40% on these bikes."



We asked Michael for a better understanding of how the reverse auction works.



"We have a list of all 40+ bikes that you can read right in the front of our store, on our website at https:GottaRideBikes.com , and on our blog. The list shows the basic details of the make, model, and size, and gives the original manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). The chart also shows what the price drop will be each week for the next 6 weeks. The Solace will eventually sell for $1920.00, 40% less than the original $3199.00 on September 29 - IF it is still unsold."



The trick on a reverse auction is to figure out what other potential buyers are going to do. If you wait too long and get too greedy, you miss out entirely."



The shop also set up a way for customers to place a future bid. "Instead of checking back every day or every hour, you can just make a bid for some future price, and then forget about it. The price of that Solace will be $2400 on September 8. You can place your bid by email, phone, or in the shop, including a $100 deposit. If you are the first to bid for that bike at that price, your $100 deposit will hold your spot."



If the bike gets sold before that, you get your deposit back. If you win the bid, we call you and you come in to complete the purchase. Of course, if you choose not to buy the bike, you lose the deposit."



It will come as no surprise that with 40 bikes to sell in this reverse auction, there is a huge variety to choose from including: racing, cyclocross, hybrids, triathlon, women's specific, fitness, and more. Brands include: Scott, Fuji, BMC, BH, and Ibis.



Gotta Ride Bikes has been a fixture of the San Antonio cycling scene since all the way last century. Located at 4553 N Loop 1604 W #1111, San Antonio, TX 78249, USA, the company is known for being involved in all aspects of the local enthusiast's community. For more information on the reverse auction, call



