HUMAN the collective Launches DEMO Unisex Streetwear Collection
Gender-Neutral Apparel Line Celebrates Individuality through Style with Three Versatile Pieces for its Introductory Collection
The collection consists of gender-neutral light outerwear pieces, including the MIDNIGHT Bomber, the CHAPTER Jacket and the DEMO Jacket, which features designs by local NYC graffiti artists. The DEMO jacket will be available with a Kickstarter-
HUMAN the collective offers high-quality, versatile staple pieces with an edge, that serve as a canvas for personal style. The garments are meant to be worn in the style of the consumer's choice, in a way that makes it "their own."
"We believe in the power of personal style and its capacity to facilitate a deeper connection between who we are and where we're headed next," said founder and designer Danielle Mardesich. "It's an artistic representation of our philosophy on life: Live passionately. Break boundaries. Be provocative. Challenge social norms."
The Kickstarter campaign with run for 30 days beginning August 22, 2017, with a goal of raising $11.5k for manufacturing costs for the fall 2017 collection. The brand's first full collection is set to be released in spring 2018. For additional information on HUMAN the collective, visit https://humanthecollective.com.
About HUMAN the collective
A concept created by designer Danielle Mardesich, HUMAN the collective aims to generate a movement and build a community of open-minded, global citizens by promoting fearless expression, creativity and the embracing of the authentic self through style. The pieces can be worn by men, women, and everyone in between. Each piece is available in sizes 1 through 5. Additional information can be found at www.humanthecollective.com.
HUMAN the collective
347-836-9370
***@humanthecollective.com
