School of Rock Schaumburg Ready to Rock n' Roll
Music Education Franchise Opens Newest Location in Chicago, Illinois
School of Rock Schaumburg provides local students of all ages a unique learning environment where they can develop skills on a variety of instruments including guitar, vocals, keyboard, bass and drums. Local touring musicians lead each class, providing students with priceless insight and experience. Each School of Rock teacher instructs students in the theory and tunes of timeless rock artists such as AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. This performance-
Franchisee and local musician Jason Fein owns and operates two other School of Rock locations in Geneva, IL and Plainfield, IL. After falling in love with music and touring the country numerous times, Jason found his dream job at School of Rock, which promised a schedule compatible with his touring dates. After a successful career as an instructor and general manager, Jason decided to open his own schools, and the rest is history.
"I remember the morning we opened our first school, I drove through the night to make it to our grand opening party after headlining at the House of Blues. It was a dream come true," said School of Rock Schaumburg franchisee, Jason Fein. "I grew up playing music and still perform with my band, The Run Around, so I understand the importance of having music and bandmates while you're young. School of Rock provides exactly that - an ideal place for kids not only to build their musicianship, but to grow real friendships as well."
"We are incredibly proud to have Jason opening up his third School of Rock location in Schaumburg,"
For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.
ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more 200 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
