School of Rock Schaumburg Ready to Rock n' Roll

Music Education Franchise Opens Newest Location in Chicago, Illinois
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The leader in performance-based music education, School of Rock, is proud to announce the opening of its newest school in Schaumburg, Illinois. The school is located at 1409 Wright Boulevard, Schaumburg Illinois 60193. School of Rock Schaumburg will celebrate its grand opening with a rockin' party held September 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Attendees are invited to enjoy a ceremonial guitar-smashing a variety of live music acts, free trial lessons, demos, food and beverages and more.

School of Rock Schaumburg provides local students of all ages a unique learning environment where they can develop skills on a variety of instruments including guitar, vocals, keyboard, bass and drums. Local touring musicians lead each class, providing students with priceless insight and experience. Each School of Rock teacher instructs students in the theory and tunes of timeless rock artists such as AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. This performance-based approach has advanced students around the world, providing them with confidence and superior instrumental repertoire, propelling some to notable platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

Franchisee and local musician Jason Fein owns and operates two other School of Rock locations in Geneva, IL and Plainfield, IL. After falling in love with music and touring the country numerous times, Jason found his dream job at School of Rock, which promised a schedule compatible with his touring dates. After a successful career as an instructor and general manager, Jason decided to open his own schools, and the rest is history.

"I remember the morning we opened our first school, I drove through the night to make it to our grand opening party after headlining at the House of Blues. It was a dream come true," said School of Rock Schaumburg franchisee, Jason Fein. "I grew up playing music and still perform with my band, The Run Around, so I understand the importance of having music and bandmates while you're young. School of Rock provides exactly that - an ideal place for kids not only to build their musicianship, but to grow real friendships as well."

"We are incredibly proud to have Jason opening up his third School of Rock location in Schaumburg," said School of Rock CEO Rob Price. "His experience in and passion for the music industry has helped him to understand how to connect with communities at a deeper level. The Chicagoland area is a hot spot for young musicians, and the School of Rock team is proud to be there at every step to help these kids develop their talents, both as musicians and individuals."

For more information on School of Rock, please visit schoolofrock.com.

###

ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more 200 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/.
