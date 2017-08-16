News By Tag
* Aerospace
* CIMdata
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
PLM Expert, Petri Hassinen, to make a Keynote Presentation at CIMdata's PLM Road Map 2017
The presentation will lead the audience through the PLM journey of a leading global manufacturer.
In his presentation, "From Strategy to Execution: Implementation of Model-Based PLM to Support Digital Product Processes for Mass-Customized Products," Petri Hassinen will share how spending time on developing a well-rounded PLM strategy resulted in improved time-to-market and a more efficient order delivery process for highly mass-customized products. At the core of the PLM is a model-based configurable product management process and an enterprise architecture (EA) which supports and enables end-to-end digital product processes from R&D to market, and from customer order to service. To get PLM right requires an EA that touches on CRM, ERP, MES, FSM, and PLM/PDM. Model-based PLM and a workable EA create a foundation for bridging the connected product from model to reality and for enabling further digitalization. Lessons learned along the way and the next steps will be shared.
With over 15 years of practical hands on and leadership experience in harmonization, transformation, and the IT enablement of digital product processes, Petri Hassinen has been responsible for KONE Corporation's (KONE) PLM strategy, master data management, and has been a member of the IT management team since 2009. Before taking a post-graduate leave of absence to study Global Leadership, Digitalization, and IT/ business technology management at Aalto Executive and Aalto University he was head of basic 24/7 IT operations including end-user services, networks, and computing at KONE. He plans to return to the corporate business environment during the second quarter of 2018.
PLM Road Map 2017 in collaboration with PDT Europe 2017, is the must-attend event for industry executives and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root. The theme for this year's event is "Digitalization:
For more information visit: http://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website, www.CIMdata.com;
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse