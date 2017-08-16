News By Tag
Got Your Six Golf Scramble September 9th at Belk Park in Wood River, IL
Event will raise funds for specially trained dogs to help Vets and First Responders who suffer from PTSD
All funds will be used to help locate and train dogs, provide housing and meet the growing demand of veterans nationwide.
The fee is $360 per foursome. It includes lunch and dinner plus four beverage tickets. The scramble format includes fun options such as a three hole green, "Drive Like a Pro", mulligans, skins, a string hole and a margarita hole. Plaques will be given to the winning teams. Golfers will also be eligible for attendance prizes.
"This is our second golf tournament which has now become an annual event. It's designed for everyone to have some fun, no matter what your skill level. The scramble is a great way to honor our former military members and first responders, and at the same time, raise funds to support the growing needs of those who suffer from PTSD," said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.
"Got Your Six has a great track record of helping our heroes but we also have a long waiting list of veterans who wish to utilize our services. The golf tournament will help us raise some of the funds to increase our outreach and help improve the lives of those who served," Lanahan said.
To register visit Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs at http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com/
ABOUT GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS
Got Your Six Support Dogs supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog's goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions. For additional information visit http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com
