Embrace. Embolden. Empower: FEMM International Launches First Live Global Impact Event in Toronto

FEMM International focuses on "Bridging the Gap" between the visionaries of today and thought leaders of tomorrow at the 2017 FEMM LIVE Event

2017 FEMM LIVE EVENT

Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Rania Walker, Front Door PR

Rania Walker, Front Door PR

-- Mentors, teachers, and thought leaders alike will be coming together in celebration of female entrepreneurs, youth empowerment, Indigenous Rights and global diversity at the 2017 FEMM LIVE Event to be held at the historic Fairmount Royal York in Toronto.FEMM International will be hosting the first of a series of Live Events on Saturday October 21, 2017 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. This inaugural event will feature keynote speakers: Margaret Trudeau, Michele Romanow (Dragons' Den), Vicki Saunders (SheEO), and a special Guest of Honour to be announced soon. An esteemed panel of diverse business, tech and motivational leaders will include Amber Mac, Stephania Varalli, Paulette Senior, Maria Locker, Kelly Lovell, Susan Howson, Sandra Laronde, Heidi Allen and more. Impact Statement by Pan Am Olympian Jessica Phoenix, with live performance by Elyse Saunders of her inspiring single, RISE. Entertainment will also be provided by Red Sky Performance, Miss Emily featuring Rob Baker and Gord Sinclair of The Tragically Hip, and headliner, The Abrams Brothers. Guests will also mingle along the health, wealth and happiness vendors.The complete agenda for the event can be found here:Founded by Jen Fitzpatrick, FEMM International was created to advocate change and address the issues of illiteracy, poverty and the global injustice towards children and women. With an abundance of resources, finances, and educational tools, there is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to share and learn from each other, while encouraging connections that will create impact projects and advocacy locally, and globally.One of FEMM International's initial projects will be the launch of theirPilot Project this fall where they will work with gr. 7/8 classrooms, providing and developingas well asThe Mentors will visit the classrooms in person or virtually, and will cover subjects including youth empowerment, rights of Indigenous Peoples, stigmas around global issues, as well as creating a positive impact. The Virtual PenPals will offer students an opportunity to connect with their peers globally to gain insight into cultures, diversity and approaches to learning. The Community Impact Projects will allow the students to work with their mentor virtually or in person on a project that is designed to make a positive difference in their own communities, while working with their global peers to expand a larger impact project abroad.For more information on FEMM International or for tickets, please visit:To speak with Jen Fitzparick about FEMM international, the classroom connections pilot project, woman and youth empowerment or their global impact projects, please contact:Rania Walker, PR & Media RelationsRania@FrontDoorPr.com416.258.8953- 30 -There are 250 million children around the world that cannot read and do not have the basic resources that should be available to them. Imagine the impact of teaching a child this lifelong skill and the opportunities that it would provide for their entire family.Our vision at FEMM International is that every child will be provided with an opportunity for an education. Our focus is toyouth and women around the world to create positive change so that this can become a reality. With over 220 million female entrepreneurs impacting the global economy, we feel that this is a good place to start.By partnering with global leaders, community advocates, mentors and entrepreneurs, FEMM International is on a mission to "Bridging the Gap" between the visionaries of today and the thought leaders of tomorrow.Connect with them on Facebook: @FEMMInternational & Twitter: @FEMMovementINTJen Fitzpatrick (aka Jenny Fitz) founded FEMM International to create change. After teaching in the United States, United Kingdom, as well as Canada, she discovered a consistent need for children to connect. Students have a natural tendency to absorb information, and although many classrooms are not an ideal setting for learning, they do provide opportunity. FEMM International was created to focus on empowering youth and women around the world by providing the resources and knowledge needed to make a sustainable and beneficial impact.