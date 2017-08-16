 
Brooke Moriber Continues to Rock Summer 2017 From NY to Nashville

With the Recent Release of Her New EP "Here and Gone" - The Singer/Songwriter, Broadway Star & TV Actress Has Gone From Hitting Big Stages Like the Great South Bay Music Festival & Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell to Continuing To Write and Perform in
 
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- With the Recent Release of Her New EP "Here and Gone" - The Singer/Songwriter, Broadway Star & TV Actress Has Gone From Hitting Big Stages Like the Great South Bay Music Festival & Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell to Continuing To Write and Perform in Nashville

Brooke Moriber In A Recent Highlight Story From Original Living Magazine

August, 2017 (New York, NY) – With her most recent release, the brand new "Here and Gone (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fapple.co%2F2sQJg1l)" EP having dropped in July, and rocking stages from the Great South Bay Music Festival to Nashville, TN - singer/songwriter Brooke Moriber (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fbrookemoriber.com%2F) has been on a non-stop course of both performing and creating music since 2017 began!

With the release of "For The Gold (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Falbum%2Ffor-the-gold-feat-sky-katz-single%2Fid1214134555)" ft. the Disney Channel's "Raven's House" star and America's Got Talent Hip Hop sensation Sky Katz (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=26...) on St. Patrick's Day and the single "99 Days of Rain (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=26...)" (Recorded in Nashville and co-written with hit songwriters Brian Desveaux and Bill DiLuigi) giving an early preview of what was to come, Moriber's unrelenting ambition and musical prowess kicked off the year with a bang. The collective release of "Here and Gone" showcased not only Moriber's powerful voice and incredible tone, but her gifted songwriting ability with deeper lyrical content and impassioned storytelling. Other co-writes on the album also included two-time Grammy Nominee Burton Collins- whose written with such noted artists as Celine Dion, Reba McEntire, and Lee Ann Womack. Brooke recently described the experience saying The legendary Fred Mollin produced this EP for me. He has recorded my idol Linda Ronstadt and has helped to mold me as an artist" continuing "The sound is much more 'Americana' than the pop tracks I have written in the past. "

Not one to rest on her laurels however, Moriber has continued performing live - most recently in Nashville (at The Listening Room) in late July where she continued collaborating with her "Here and Gone" co-writers, then rocking the "Taste/Shorts On the Beach" stage at the Eighth Annual Long Beach International Film Festival, and the Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell! She's also planning another return trip to Nashville in the near future with hopes to add to her already impressive catalog of original music.

Check Out Brooke Moriber's EPK HERE

From Top: Brooke's Most Recent EP "Here and Gone" Released in July, Her Recent Trip Writing and Performing in Nashville, and LIVE on the Eighth Annual Long Beach International Film Festival Music Stage (Photo Courtesy of Ed Shin)

A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.

Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.

Since the age of fifteen, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/rock music to network television and several soundtracks. Brooke's remarkable ability to juggle her career as a recording artist and an actor has found her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cindy Lauper, Alan Cumming, Lily Taylor and Kristin Johnston.

Released through the Sony distribution company The Orchard, Brooke's most recent release "Hereand Gone" is now available for purchase and streaming!

To Check Out "Here and Gone" via Spotify, Go To:

http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fspoti.fi%2F2tJ6Z6H

To Purchase "Here and Gone" via iTunes, Visit:

http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1429691&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fapple.co%2F2sQJg1l

For More Information on Brooke, Go To:

www.BrookeMoriber.com

Check Out Brooke Moriber on Spotify HERE

Facebook.com/BrookeMoriber

Twitter.com/BrookeMoriber

Instagram.com/BrookeMoriber

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] RickEberleAgency.com

