Brooke Moriber Continues to Rock Summer 2017 From NY to Nashville
With the Recent Release of Her New EP "Here and Gone" - The Singer/Songwriter, Broadway Star & TV Actress Has Gone From Hitting Big Stages Like the Great South Bay Music Festival & Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell to Continuing To Write and Perform in
Brooke Moriber In A Recent Highlight Story From Original Living Magazine
August, 2017 (New York, NY) – With her most recent release, the brand new "Here and Gone (http://uid13737.fan-
With the release of "For The Gold (http://uid13737.fan-
Not one to rest on her laurels however, Moriber has continued performing live - most recently in Nashville (at The Listening Room) in late July where she continued collaborating with her "Here and Gone" co-writers, then rocking the "Taste/Shorts On the Beach" stage at the Eighth Annual Long Beach International Film Festival, and the Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell! She's also planning another return trip to Nashville in the near future with hopes to add to her already impressive catalog of original music.
Check Out Brooke Moriber's EPK HERE
From Top: Brooke's Most Recent EP "Here and Gone" Released in July, Her Recent Trip Writing and Performing in Nashville, and LIVE on the Eighth Annual Long Beach International Film Festival Music Stage (Photo Courtesy of Ed Shin)
A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation". Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.
Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.
Since the age of fifteen, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/
Released through the Sony distribution company The Orchard, Brooke's most recent release "Hereand Gone" is now available for purchase and streaming!
