News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ACI is Proud to Launch a Brand New and Unique IP Diligence Conference Designed and Tailored for YOU!
This novel and unique format will allow attendees the opportunity to get hands-on experience and insider tips for successfully navigating each step of the due diligence process.
Preview the mock fact pattern here - goo.gl/cb9Gm9
The event will take place on November 2-3, 2017 in Philadelphia. Our stellar speaker faculty includes in-house diligence representatives from Allergan, Biogen Inc., Blaze Bioscience, Inc., BŌNWRx Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., Ipsen Bioscience Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., Microvention, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Shire Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Transformative Legal, LLC, VBI Vaccines Inc., as well as top law-firm diligence experts. Visit our website for our complete faculty list.
Our speakers will dive into all of the biggest diligence challenges industry faces in this space, as they address best practices and tips for maximizing the value of your life sciences IP portfolio. Session topics include:
- Analyzing the Current Patent Landscape: AIA, Post-Grant Proceedings, Evolving Jurisprudence, and the Effects on Patent Strength
- Uncovering Red Flags in Inventorship and Patent Ownership
- Diving into the Patent Portfolio: Examining the Scope, Patentability, Validity, and Enforceability
- Focusing on Freedom to Operate: Analyzing the Market
- Show me the Money: Strategies to Overcome Valuation Challenges
- And our post-conference workshop session on Best Practices for Managing the Entire Due Diligence Process from Both Sides' Perspectives
Full information on the forum can be found at https://www.AmericanConference.com/
Contact
Linda Lam
***@americanconference.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse