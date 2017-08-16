kaZING Team Takes App to Next Level

Design Change

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Apps

* Technology

* Jobs Industry:

* Technology Location:

* Boston - Massachusetts - US Subject:

* Products

End

-- The kaZING development team has been working hard on the newest version of their app. They are getting close to a release date, and we got a small sneak peak at what to expect in the coming months.The first thing I noticed was the design changes throughout the whole application. The new design simplifies usage by representing customer and service provider user interfaces with unique color schemes. If someone is using the app as a customer, they see everything with a blue theme, and if they switch to viewing as a provider looking for jobs, everything changes to a smooth green. This makes the process significantly clearer for all users.One of the features you will see in the near future is an option is to mark a provider as a "no show" when he or she doesn't show up on the scheduled date and time. "One of the worst problems people run into in on-demand services is flakey providers. By incorporating a few new features into our platform, we're seeking to eliminate this problem completely,"Amy Garland told us. "We are creating a way for customers to report no-shows and sub-standard communication. Providers who don't show up or let the customer know will receive negative points, providers who don't show up but communicate well and have a good excuse will receive minimal repercussions, and those that have an excuse that is badly communicated end up somewhere in between." Incentivizing service providers to be responsible through comprehensive calculations will change the name of the game for users.Having had many experiences with untrustworthy providers throughout my adulthood, I am excited to see how this market evolves and improves to meet demand. Services are changing and the idea of accountability is evolving into something much more concrete. kaZING is leading a large group of businesses that face this problem, and these changes will completely transform today's market.