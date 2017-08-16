News By Tag
kaZING Team Takes App to Next Level
The first thing I noticed was the design changes throughout the whole application. The new design simplifies usage by representing customer and service provider user interfaces with unique color schemes. If someone is using the app as a customer, they see everything with a blue theme, and if they switch to viewing as a provider looking for jobs, everything changes to a smooth green. This makes the process significantly clearer for all users.
One of the features you will see in the near future is an option is to mark a provider as a "no show" when he or she doesn't show up on the scheduled date and time. "One of the worst problems people run into in on-demand services is flakey providers. By incorporating a few new features into our platform, we're seeking to eliminate this problem completely,"
Having had many experiences with untrustworthy providers throughout my adulthood, I am excited to see how this market evolves and improves to meet demand. Services are changing and the idea of accountability is evolving into something much more concrete. kaZING is leading a large group of businesses that face this problem, and these changes will completely transform today's market.
http://www.kazingapp.com
info@kazingapp.com
