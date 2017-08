John Sauder Chevrolet of New Holland Welcomes New Sales & Leasing Consultant

Contact

Ken Holland

(866) 631-3578 Ext# 148

***@johnsauderauto.com Ken Holland(866) 631-3578 Ext# 148

End

-- The John Sauder Auto Group welcomes Ken Holland to their store in New Holland. With over twenty-five years of experience selling Chevrolet vehicles, Ken is a seasoned pro who will help customers find the right vehicle at the right price. John Sauder Chevrolet of New Holland invites its customers to come in to visit Ken. A music enthusiast that really enjoys classic rock, Ken lives in Paradise, PA where he keeps up with current events. Ken also enjoys traveling when he can find the time for it and spending time with his rescue dog, Tucker. The John Sauder Auto group is excited to welcome Ken Holland to their family and they feel their team is now stronger.Beginning in the auto business in the early 1900s, the Sauder family has spent generations catering to the needs of their customers. Their goal is to treat those who walk into their door like family and provide them with excellent service. With their decades of experience and commitment to providing customers with long term satisfaction, John Sauder Chevrolet has been exceeding expectations from the start!You can visit John Sauder online at http://www.newhollandjohnsauderauto.com/