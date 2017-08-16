 
News By Tag
* Risk Management
* Insurance Agency
* Cybersecurity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


St. Louis Family Owned and Operated Insurance Agency Changes Name

26-year-old Powers Insurance and Benefits to target risk management industry
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Powers Insurance and Benefits recently changed its name to Powers Insurance & Risk Management.  Founded in 1991, the company is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region.

Powers Insurance & Risk Management will focus on risk management, which involves identifying situations that pose threats to their client's financial futures.  The company will handle everything from planning and research to execution and fulfillment.  The process involves several solutions including risk assumption, risk retention, risk transfer, and risk avoidance.  The company will continue providing personal and business insurance, surety, and employee benefits.

"We have many experts on our team to oversee the internal process of assessing our clients' needs," said Powers Insurance and Risk Management's president JD Powers.  "A large part of our business will target cybersecurity, which is crucial in today's world.  We want to help minimize the material risks and prevent cyberattacks that can make our clients more vulnerable in today's marketplace."

Powers Insurance & Risk Management is located at 6825 Clayton Ave.  For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.

Contact
JD Powers
***@powersinsurance.com
End
Source:Powers Insurance
Email:***@powersinsurance.com
Tags:Risk Management, Insurance Agency, Cybersecurity
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share