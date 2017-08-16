News By Tag
St. Louis Family Owned and Operated Insurance Agency Changes Name
26-year-old Powers Insurance and Benefits to target risk management industry
Powers Insurance & Risk Management will focus on risk management, which involves identifying situations that pose threats to their client's financial futures. The company will handle everything from planning and research to execution and fulfillment. The process involves several solutions including risk assumption, risk retention, risk transfer, and risk avoidance. The company will continue providing personal and business insurance, surety, and employee benefits.
"We have many experts on our team to oversee the internal process of assessing our clients' needs," said Powers Insurance and Risk Management's president JD Powers. "A large part of our business will target cybersecurity, which is crucial in today's world. We want to help minimize the material risks and prevent cyberattacks that can make our clients more vulnerable in today's marketplace."
Powers Insurance & Risk Management is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.
JD Powers
***@powersinsurance.com
