Precision Door Service of Central Florida Achieves IDEA Certification
Managers and Technicians With Precision Door Service of Central Florida Earn National Certification
IDEA Residential Installer Certification is available to individuals who can document training and demonstrate a high degree of knowledge and expertise in the installation and service of residential garage door systems. Residential Installer Certification was created by IDEA in 2002 to promote safety and home security among technicians employed by door and access systems dealers. Candidates must pass a comprehensive written examination covering all aspects of garage door installation, including safety features required in all new garage door installations residential applications.
The successful candidates include:
*Ryan Homan, Operations Manager
*Charlie Merino, Installation Manager
Andrew Hecker, Lead Technician
Eric Heinz, Lead Technician
*Dylan May, Lead Technician
Kurt Beckwith, Service Technician
Austin Brubaker, Installer
Steven Coots, Service Technician
Robert Fagan, Service Technician
Blake Furukawa, Service Technician
Jamyz Gill, Installer
Evan Herkert, Lead Installer
Phillip Hough, Installer
Scott Mayhew, Service Technician
Nicklaus McAdory, Service Technician
Jacob Meldrum, Service Technician
Matthew Normand, Installer
Gary Padula, Installer
Chris Salcido, Door Estimator
Thomas Scott, Service Technician
Alex Wheeler, Installer
* team members that are IDEA Certified Train-The-Trainers
Congratulations to the professional crew at Precision Door Service of Central Florida!
Bryan Hanna, Precision Door Service corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the management, installers, and technicians. Central Florida joins a growing list of Precision Door Service locations that have their team certified."
Precision Door Service of Central Florida proudly services customers in the following counties: Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and Sumter.
Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.
www.garagedoorsfl.com
Make the right decision. Call Precision. (407) 473-6080
About the Institute of Door Dealer Education & Accreditation
The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is a non-profit educational foundation established to serve the needs of the general public through effective professional development within the automated access systems industry, also known as the door and access systems industry. IDEA offers a variety of professional credentialing programs, including Dealer Accreditation, Certified Door Dealer Consultant (for manufacturers)
About Precision Door Service
With 89 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"
Contact
Suzanne Odisho
***@precisiondoor.net
