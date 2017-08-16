Precision Door Service of Central Florida Achieves IDEA Certification

Managers and Technicians With Precision Door Service of Central Florida Earn National Certification

-- Precision Door Service of Central Florida is now an Accredited Door Dealer and twenty one members of the team have successfully completed the IDEA Residential Door Systems Certification from the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA). The IDEA's mission is to serve the general public by promoting door dealer professionalism through education, accreditation and certification.IDEA Residential Installer Certification is available to individuals who can document training and demonstrate a high degree of knowledge and expertise in the installation and service of residential garage door systems. Residential Installer Certification was created by IDEA in 2002 to promote safety and home security among technicians employed by door and access systems dealers. Candidates must pass a comprehensive written examination covering all aspects of garage door installation, including safety features required in all new garage door installations residential applications.*Ryan Homan, Operations Manager*Charlie Merino, Installation ManagerAndrew Hecker, Lead TechnicianEric Heinz, Lead Technician*Dylan May, Lead TechnicianKurt Beckwith, Service TechnicianAustin Brubaker, InstallerSteven Coots, Service TechnicianRobert Fagan, Service TechnicianBlake Furukawa, Service TechnicianJamyz Gill, InstallerEvan Herkert, Lead InstallerPhillip Hough, InstallerScott Mayhew, Service TechnicianNicklaus McAdory, Service TechnicianJacob Meldrum, Service TechnicianMatthew Normand, InstallerGary Padula, InstallerChris Salcido, Door EstimatorThomas Scott, Service TechnicianAlex Wheeler, Installer* team members that are IDEA Certified Train-The-TrainersBryan Hanna, Precision Door Service corporate's Director of New Business Development states, "It's awesome to see the team effort that included the management, installers, and technicians. Central Florida joins a growing list of Precision Door Service locations that have their team certified."Precision Door Service of Central Florida proudly services customers in the following counties: Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, and Sumter.Visit the website for more information, coupons and special discount offers.Make the right decision. Call Precision. (407) 473-6080The Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation (IDEA) is a non-profit educational foundation established to serve the needs of the general public through effective professional development within the automated access systems industry, also known as the door and access systems industry. IDEA offers a variety of professional credentialing programs, including Dealer Accreditation, Certified Door Dealer Consultant (for manufacturers), Residential Installer Certification, Commercial Sectional Door Systems Technician Certification, Commercial Rolling Door Systems Technician Certification, Rolling Steel Fire Door Technician Certification and Automated Gate Operator Installer Certification. IDEA also is the education and training arm of the industry, having produced hundreds of professional development seminars since 1997, and developed training videos for residential installers and commercial operator technicians.With 89 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction.