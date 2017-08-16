 
Industry News





Susan Bennett, APR, CPRC, to Lead Greater Fort Myers Chamber Media Seminar

 
 
Susan Bennett, APR, CPRC
Susan Bennett, APR, CPRC
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Susan Bennett, APR, CPRC, of Susan Bennett Marketing & Media will lead Media Day September 13 for the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Leadership class.

Bennett has facilitated the annual full day of media training for the class for the past 17 years as part of the Chamber's 11-week Leadership series.  Shannon Densham of HelloSWFL.com will serve as co-facilitator.

The class includes training in crisis communications, preparing for and giving effective interviews and on-camera practice in delivering appropriate messages for various crisis situations.

The day includes tours of WINK-TV and NBC-2 as well as the new headquarters for HelloSWFL.com.

During the morning, participants will hear from representatives of The News-Press Media Group about how to get news in The News-Press and receive tips on digital engagement for business from Randy Mitchelson, APR, of iPartner Media. Representatives of HelloSWFLcom also will conduct breakout sessions on contemporary storytelling.

A working lunch at Waterman Broadcasting offers the opportunity for participants to ask questions of NBC-2 Vice-President of News Darrel Lieze-Adams and his team as well as FLORIDA Weekly Presentation Editor Eric Raddatz.

Bennett then will lead a session on preparing for and giving effective media interviews.

"One of the highlights of the day is the on-camera role-playing by the participants with the NBC-2 anchors to see how well they have learned strategies for giving effective interviews," Bennett said.

At the end of the day, participants will take their seats in the NBC-2 studio to watch a live broadcast of the 4 p.m. News.

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C., is a full-service public relations and marketing firm offering media relations, fund-raising, results-driven marketing analyses and plans, website and video production integrated with social media platforms.  The firm is one of the most honored marketing firms in Florida with 200 awards from the Florida Public Relations Association for campaigns on behalf of its clients.

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media represents clients in health care, non-profit, and government in addition to commercial enterprises.  The firm was founded in 1991 by Susan Bennett, an accredited public relations professional (APR) and certified public relations counselor (CPRC), who is a former Gannett Co. executive and member of the launch team of USA TODAY.

For more information, call 239-277-5255 or email sbennett@susanbennett.biz.

Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
