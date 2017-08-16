News By Tag
Creative Pultrusions, Inc. Acquires Tower Tech
TT, a cooling tower manufacturer, was founded in 1985. Since then it has grown into an established mid-sized manufacturer that offers innovative cooling towers that are easy to install, provide ultra-low operating costs, exhibit excellent maintenance and safety characteristics, have unmatched redundancy, and maintain a long service life. To date, TT has sold more than 2,500 factory assembled modular cooling towers.
CPI has manufactured custom fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP) cooling tower profiles for TT for twenty years. The acquisition will position CPI and TT to increase market share and revenue.
Mathu Solo, Vice-President of Operations & Administration of TT, commented, "As a valued supplier for many years, CPI has provided the highest quality components that have helped make our product the premier cooling tower in the industry. Now as the new owner of TT, I am excited for the opportunity to expand our business through new product development. Our commitment to improvement and efficiency will provide increased success and value for our customers. We are excited to be a part of the Hill and Smith Holdings family of companies with the strength of resources they provide."
Shane E. Weyant, CEO/President of CPI, commented, "We are excited to announce this acquisition and look forward to incorporating the Tower Tech product line offerings into our composite product family. TT products and manufacturing are a perfect fit for CPI's strategic focus and growth moving forward with our global composite group. We commend TT and their employees for their success in developing TT products over the years, and we welcome the entire TT team to our group. We are thankful that they chose CPI to expand the reputation they have developed over the years. CPI looks forward to the opportunity TT has brought forth as we pursue our vision to take composite engineered systems and solutions to the end market."
Established in 1973, Creative Pultrusions is located in Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, an international group with leading positions in the design, manufacture, and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. It serves its customers from facilities principally in Australia, France, India, Norway, Sweden, UK and the USA. Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L), Hill & Smith Holdings PLC employs some 4,150 staff, principally in 7 countries. For more information please visit http://www.creativepultrusions.com
