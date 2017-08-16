News By Tag
Texas Traditions Roofing Team Members Earn Haag Residential Roof Inspector Certification
Individuals earning this certification are the most qualified at inspecting roofs for damage following severe weather.
To be eligible to participate in the Haag Certification course, students must have completed a minimum of 100 residential roof inspections as the primary on-roof inspector. The intensive, three-day training program teaches participants how hail and wind interact with various roofing types, how to perform inspections safely and provides an understanding of roof area calculations and applicable codes.
Students also gain comprehensive knowledge of manufacture, installation, weathering, hail damage, wind damage, maintenance, mechanical damage and repair costs for every major roofing type including composition, wood shingle/shake, concrete and clay tile, asbestos, fiber cement, and various synthetic, slate and metal.
"Earning our Haag Certification demonstrates our commitment to properly evaluating and assessing roof damage following severe weather events," explained Pickel. "Damage can sometimes be subtle or hidden and it takes a trained professional to be able to identify all areas that have been impacted by a storm."
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
