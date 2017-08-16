 
News By Tag
* Wey Technology
* Command and Control sector
* The Emergency Services Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Canary Wharf
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


When every second counts - fast, secure and efficient technology at the Emergency Services Show

In a world where speed is critical, the right technology is a vital part of the work of the command and control room.
 
 
www.weytec.com
www.weytec.com
CANARY WHARF, England - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- WEY Technology will be at the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham next month to showcase its Swiss quality distribution platform offering command and control rooms, 100% PC performance as well as speed, reliability and security at the highest level.


The distribution platform is complemented by WEY's high resolution, customisable video walls. All sources are fed through one receiver that manages multiple screens showing as many CCTV views as you need at one time. Operators can switch between cameras in real time, leaving them in complete control.

WEY Technology representatives will be demonstrating the advantages of the company's state-of-the-art distribution platforms, smart receivers, video walls and smart touch multifunction keyboards which provide elegant turnkey solutions for the command and control sector.

WEY TEC will be co-exhibiting with solutions partners Winsted Control Room Consoles and Mitsubishi Electric Europe.

Clark Ballantyne, MD of WEY Technology in the UK said: "We understand the need for emergency control rooms to be able to respond with urgency and need high performance, reliable technology. This is a sector where it's not just seconds that count, but fractions of a second could make all the difference. So please come and talk to me and my colleagues,Terry, David, and Thomas, or our collaborative partners at Winsted and Mitsubishi. We will be delighted to give you an overview of our capabilities, as well as showcasing new features being delivered to the emergency service sector."

Visit WEY Technology at stand G58 at the Emergency Services Show at the NEC Birmingham between 20-21 September.

For more information about WEY TEC, visit http://www.weytec.com/en/

Contact
WEY Technology
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Source:WEY Technology
Email:***@cariadmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Wey Technology, Command and Control sector, The Emergency Services Show
Industry:Technology
Location:Canary Wharf - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cariad Marketing Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share