News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
When every second counts - fast, secure and efficient technology at the Emergency Services Show
In a world where speed is critical, the right technology is a vital part of the work of the command and control room.
The distribution platform is complemented by WEY's high resolution, customisable video walls. All sources are fed through one receiver that manages multiple screens showing as many CCTV views as you need at one time. Operators can switch between cameras in real time, leaving them in complete control.
WEY Technology representatives will be demonstrating the advantages of the company's state-of-the-
WEY TEC will be co-exhibiting with solutions partners Winsted Control Room Consoles and Mitsubishi Electric Europe.
Clark Ballantyne, MD of WEY Technology in the UK said: "We understand the need for emergency control rooms to be able to respond with urgency and need high performance, reliable technology. This is a sector where it's not just seconds that count, but fractions of a second could make all the difference. So please come and talk to me and my colleagues,Terry, David, and Thomas, or our collaborative partners at Winsted and Mitsubishi. We will be delighted to give you an overview of our capabilities, as well as showcasing new features being delivered to the emergency service sector."
Visit WEY Technology at stand G58 at the Emergency Services Show at the NEC Birmingham between 20-21 September.
For more information about WEY TEC, visit http://www.weytec.com/
Contact
WEY Technology
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse