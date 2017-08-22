News By Tag
Oceans mHealth - Media Release
New Virtual Pharmacist app promotes well managed medication and enables informed discussions between patients and healthcare providers
Oceans mHealth (www.oceansmhealth.com)
London, UK
Medtech developer, Oceans mHealth have launched a pioneering new app designed to give patients more control over the drugs they're taking. Whether in treatment, suffering long term chronic illness or just wanting to understand more about their family's medication, users of the app will have access to comprehensive information regarding a drug's composition, it's intended usage, forms and strengths available, and what any potential side effects might be. Like a virtual pharmacist, the app provides clear and concise information on 19.5m global drug generic product names and 1.1m drug ingredients – far more than any health care professional could have a working knowledge of.
For those who have long term conditions such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, PTSD, mental health, the app can help manage the illness more effectively with the Drugs Diary feature; a particularly beneficial feature for those patients on complicated, potentially confusing, drug regimens. When this type of illness is managed efficiently it cuts down on the need for hospital treatment and additional drugs to be taken so use of this app can have far reaching benefits. People undergoing treatment such as chemotherapy can also gain a sense of control empowered by an understanding of what drugs they're being administered, what their function is and what to expect. At a very difficult time, a little technology unlocking the knowledge a patient needs can make all the difference.
With an aging population and America's tally of people aged over 65 set to more than double to over 98 million by 2060*, many people have found themselves caring for elderly relatives who are no longer able to manage their own medication. This can be highly stressful for all involved and easily lead to drugs being incorrectly administered;
Better informed consumers, patients and carers can have more meaningful conversations with their healthcare providers and manage their own and their dependants' medication more effectively which is great news all round.
The Oceans mHealth app is now available from the Apple App Store and Google Playpriced $1.99 USD
*Population Reference Bureau
Oceans mHealth Website (https://www.oceansmhealth.com/)
Some of our app functionality
Editor's notes
With Adverse Drug Reactions on the rise across hospitals, the consumer / patient needs to be more informed:
"…. a review of patients admitted to medical wards for adverse drug reactions, 57% of these adverse drug reactions were not recognized by the attending physician at the time of admission".
Source: Dormann H., Criegee-Rieck M., Neubert A., et al. Lack of awareness of community-acquired adverse drug reactions upon hospital admission :
"In fact, 18.6% of all drugs prescribed prior to admission were contraindicated"
Source: Dormann H., Criegee-Rieck M., Neubert A., et al. Lack of awareness of community-acquired adverse drug reactions upon hospital admission
"A recent review of studies concerning the causes of people going to hospital emergency rooms found that as many as 28% of all emergency department visits were adverse drug reactions and inappropriate prescriptions. Of all of the drug-related visits, the authors found that 70% were preventable"
Source: Patel P.,Zed P.J. Drug-related visits to the emergency department: How big is the problem? Pharmacotherapy
"In addition to the 1.5 million people a year who are admitted to the hospital because of adverse drug reactions, an additional three-quarters of a million people a year develop an adverse reaction after they are hospitalized. According to national projections based on a study involving adverse drug reactions developing in patients in the hospital, 770,000 additional patients a year—more than 2,000 patients a day—suffer an adverse event caused by drugs once they are admitted"
Source: Classen D.C., Pestotnik S.L., Evans R.S., Lloyd J.F., Burke J.P. Adverse drug events in hospitalized patients: Excess length of stay, extra costs, and attributable mortality. Journal of the American Medical Association.
