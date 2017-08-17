Country(s)
MetaSense, Inc™ Named on Annual INC5000 List by Inc. Magazine for Second Time
MetaSense, Inc.™ Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, NO. 1724 with Three -Year Sales Growth of 226%
WEST BERLIN, N.J. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Inc. Magazine ranked METASENSE, INC.™ Number 1724 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
"Being awarded once was exciting for our company but to have the award for a second year in a row was a major achievement. The growth of our company has been dynamic and as we look to the future, we can see that our goals are within reach.", says MetaSense, Inc.™ CEO, Dr. Jatin V. Mehta.
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price.
Since their 1999 inception, MetaSense, Inc.™ CEO, Dr. Jatin V. Mehta, has lead by example in the 'metasense' concept which is the company's foundation - one part common sense, one part sixth sense, and a strong connection between the two that helps establish a level of awareness and preparation that gives you the ability to see, feel and plan. MetaSense, Inc.™ has 2 divisions, IT Staffing division and MetaSense Marketing™ - a full service digital marketing agency. MetaSense Marketing™ has a patent-pending SEO coding system, iMetaDex™, that will revolutionize the digital marketing industry.
