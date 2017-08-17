News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Agents of Mirth are getting SOAKed in Palm Bay!
The Agents of Mirth are a registered non-profit organization founded on the principle of bringing about joy by random acts of mirth and goodwill. Inspired by the Baltimore Batman – Leonard B. Robinson, who brought smiles to ill children in Baltimore area hospitals – Tim Dahn founded the Agents of Mirth to help bring happiness and joy to the world around him. An avid geek and cosplayer (someone who likes to dress up as fictional characters for having fun at events), Tim envisioned a world where other cosplayers would join him in random acts of goodwill, like the Baltimore Batman, to help make the world a better place.
"Many cosplayers spend days and weeks working on costumes only to wear them for a few moments," said Tim, "Why not unite these cosplayers to use their hard work for good? That's what the Agents try to do, we use our hard work to bring these characters to the aid of established charities, and other good causes."
To date, the Agents of Mirth have supported the Azan Shrine Hospitals, the National Sea Turtle festival, Brevard Parks and Recreation, and the Space Coast Early Intervention Center. Their next mission is to support SOAK. SOAK (Supporting Our ASD Kids, Inc) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping those with ASD and related disabilities, and their families by providing resources, education, and assistance. Their goal is to promote Autism awareness and acceptance. You can find out more at www.getsoakedforautism.com and www.SOAKFamilies.com. The Get SOAKed for Autism event will be a day of family fun, featuring games, water slides, face painting, music, and more.
For More Information on The Agents of Mirth
Please contact Tim Dahn or visit us at http://agentsofmirth.com
Check out vidoes of past events at: http://goo.gl/
For More Information on SOAK and Get SOAKed for Autism
Please contact SOAK at: soakfamilies@
Contact
Tim Dahn
The Agents of Mirth
***@agentsofmirth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse