 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Non-profit
* Feel Good
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Bay
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

The Agents of Mirth are getting SOAKed in Palm Bay!

 
 
15826847_1479684567.6323_updates
15826847_1479684567.6323_updates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Charity
* Non-profit
* Feel Good

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Palm Bay - Florida - US

PALM BAY, Fla. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Agents of Mirth will be getting SOAKed on September 2, 2017 to put smiles on faces and raise awareness of SOAK's mission – to connect those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families with critical resources, support, and assistance they need. The Agents will be at SOAK's second annual Get SOAKed for Autism event at Space Coast Harley Davidson in Palm Bay dressed as super heroes, mascots, and other costumed characters interacting with children and families.  Have no fear, the Agents of Mirth are a non-profit organization that takes safety seriously – each agent is required to pass a tier 1 fingerprint State and FBI investigation before they are allowed to make appearances at events!

The Agents of Mirth are a registered non-profit organization founded on the principle of bringing about joy by random acts of mirth and goodwill. Inspired by the Baltimore Batman – Leonard B. Robinson, who brought smiles to ill children in Baltimore area hospitals – Tim Dahn founded the Agents of Mirth to help bring happiness and joy to the world around him. An avid geek and cosplayer (someone who likes to dress up as fictional characters for having fun at events), Tim envisioned a world where other cosplayers would join him in random acts of goodwill, like the Baltimore Batman, to help make the world a better place.

"Many cosplayers spend days and weeks working on costumes only to wear them for a few moments," said Tim, "Why not unite these cosplayers to use their hard work for good? That's what the Agents try to do, we use our hard work to bring these characters to the aid of established charities, and other good causes."

To date, the Agents of Mirth have supported the Azan Shrine Hospitals, the National Sea Turtle festival, Brevard Parks and Recreation, and the Space Coast Early Intervention Center. Their next mission is to support SOAK. SOAK  (Supporting Our ASD Kids, Inc) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping those with ASD and related disabilities, and their families by providing resources, education, and assistance. Their goal is to promote Autism awareness and acceptance. You can find out more at www.getsoakedforautism.com and www.SOAKFamilies.com. The Get SOAKed for Autism event will be a day of family fun, featuring games, water slides, face painting, music, and more.

For More Information on The Agents of Mirth

Please contact Tim Dahn or visit us at http://agentsofmirth.com

Check out vidoes of past events at: http://goo.gl/4ycw8t

For More Information on SOAK and Get SOAKed for Autism

Please contact SOAK at: soakfamilies@gmail.com  or call (321) 626-8742 & (321) 634-4464  Or visit them on the web at: www.getsoakedforautism.com and www.SOAKFamilies.com

Contact
Tim Dahn
The Agents of Mirth
***@agentsofmirth.com
End
Source:
Email:***@agentsofmirth.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Non-profit, Feel Good
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Palm Bay - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share