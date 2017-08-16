Thousands seek visa advice in wake of Brexit negotations

Immigration Advice Service receive an increase in advice inquiries after Brexit negotiations begin.

-- The Immigration Advice Services are expanding their current advice packages to help deal with the anxiety many people are feeling over Brexit.United Kingdom's departure from the European Union has been one of the most momentous decisions made in the past fifty years.Immigration was an undeniable part of the Brexit vote with some political parties making it the central focus of their campaigningFor those currently in the UK or with aspirations of making the move, the Brexit vote cast aspersions on their standing in the country. A concerned for immigration echoed in the recent Conservatives manifesto showed a concerted effort to decrease the current numbers from the current mark of 273,000 to the 'tens of thousands'.The number of visa applications rejected in the past 12 months hint towards a future where the visa process is a lot more complicated. Immigration lawyers in London have noted that there has been a dramatic increase in a number of people looking to solidify their immigration status in a post-Brexit Britain.If you're planning on moving to the UK or have concerns about your current visa status then the Immigration Advice Services may provide you with the guidance to help you through this difficult time.