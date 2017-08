Brand New Inspirational Card Deck From Judy Mastrangelo And Frances Munro Available Now

Artist and Author Judy Mastrangelo, and Spiritual Healer Frances Munro, announce a new "Joyful Inspirations" card deck and booklet, published by U.S. Games Systems, Inc. It is already available for purchase from Amazon and U.S. Games.

The new card deck from Judy Mastrangelo and Frances Munro.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Art Industry:

• Arts Location:

• Leicester - Leicestershire - England Subject:

• Products

Contact

Nick Wale

***@gmail.com Nick Wale

End

-- "Joyful Inspirations"is a 45-card gift deck with a 52-page inspirational booklet. It is published by U.S. GAMES SYSTEMS, INC. of Stamford, Connecticut. The artwork is by Judy Mastrangelo. Frances Munro, a world-renowned spiritual healer, provided the wisdom to channel the direction and accompanying affirmation for each painting. Each card carries its own message in the guidebook that accompanies the deck, as well as an exercise, a prayer or an affirmation for you to do.This card deck is intended to appeal to all ages - from Children to Adults, for the Young and "The Young At Heart."Featuring the dreamy artwork of Judy Mastrangelo, Joyful Inspirations cards invite you to join the caravan of flower fairies, dancing unicorns, friendly bunnies and a host of other joyful creatures who delight in spreading sunshine and rainbows. Enjoy cricket concerts, carousels, and garden parties in this magical world of the imagination. Each card carries its own message in the guidebook that accompanies the deck.About Judy Mastrangelo:Judy Mastrangelo is a world-renowned artist. She is known mostly for her fairy and fantasy art, and she also excels in the painting of many other themes, such as children, animals, landscapes, florals, etc.Her work is licensed in several markets worldwide, including puzzles, wall murals, books, and art prints. Judy daydreams about her paintings before she puts them on canvas. This preliminary technique of "Mind Painting" helps her develop imaginative works of art.Websites:www.judymastrangelo.comwww.themysticalvisions.comFollow her on Twitter: @ArtbyJudyMaster;Facebook and LinkedInAbout Frances Munro:After training as a spiritual healer in 1997, Frances found an ability to channel information. Over recent years, she has worked in the UK, USA, Sweden and Norway, providing development courses, past life regression and blockage release, retreats, and her own set of channeled Woodland Wisdom Oracle Cards published by U.S. Games, Inc. Her down-to-earth teaching illustrates the need to use spiritual wisdom for every area of life.Websites:www.francesmunro.comwww.godworldwide.comFollow her on Twitter: @FrancesBelper;Facebook and LinkedInThis Is Judy and Frances's second Inspirational Card Deck published by U.S. Games. The first one on which they collaborated was entitled "INSPIRATIONAL WISDOM FROM ANGELS & FAIRIES."This new "JOYFUL INSPIRATIONS"deck is available for purchase now in the United States and will be available in the United Kingdom and worldwide after September 1st. You can find out more here ( https://www.usgamesinc.com/ Joyful-Inspirations/ ).